Panthers put underperforming veteran out of his misery with inevitable move

Miles Sanders was the man chosen as Christian McCaffrey's heir apparent during 2023 free agency. After an underwhelming stint with the Carolina Panthers, general manager Dan Morgan finally put the running back out of his misery.

The Panthers announced Sanders' release with one year remaining on his deal. Morgan confirmed during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine that discussions with the player's representatives were ongoing. Many thought this had something to do with a potential pay cut to stick around. But now, the former second-round pick's inevitable fate has been sealed with savings of $5.22 million attached.

This brings a sad end to Sanders' time in Carolina. Hopes were high for the Penn State product after earning Pro Bowl honors with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. He was never able to replicate this consistency in a different environment, although injuries didn't help his cause.

Miles Sanders never reached his billing with the Carolina Panthers

Sanders suffered an injury that hindered his summer preparations. There was almost no explosiveness and the on-field vision that saw him thrive for the Eagles deserted him. A spell on the sidelines followed, which gave Chuba Hubbard the opportunity needed to firmly establish himself.

And the rest is history.

Hubbard seized the initiative to become Carolina's undisputed No. 1 running back. Sanders was reduced to a secondary figure when he returned. This same trend continued when Dave Canales came into the fold.

Sanders suffered more problems on the health front in 2024. He did come back and perform well in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons, but it wasn't enough for an extended stay. Now, the Panthers are all but guaranteed to find another running back or two before offseason training activities begin.

The Panthers have Hubbard as their top guy after signing a four-year extension during the season. Second-round pick Jonathon Brooks probably won't feature in 2025 after suffering a second torn ACL. Raheem Blackshear is a free agent and is unlikely to return. Morgan must seek reinforcements to ensure no momentum is lost offensively.

Fortunately for Morgan, this is an outstanding group of running backs emerging from the college ranks. Carolina has nine picks at its disposal, so allocating one to another backfield threat is almost guaranteed. That gives the Panthers another long-term option even if Brooks comes back fully healthy.

Whatever the Panthers have planned moving forward, Sanders won't be included. This was another swing and a miss by the previous decision-makers, who gave him decent money when paying running backs was not the trend.

Scott Fitterer thought he was the smartest guy in the room. Not for the first time, his gamble failed to reap the necessary rewards.

