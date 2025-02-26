Surprising Miles Sanders update provides glimmer of hope for Panthers' return

Miles Sanders was tabbed by many as a sure-fire cut candidate for the Carolina Panthers at some stage this offseason. While that might still be the case, this scenario isn't set in stone just yet.

Sanders has flattered to deceive since joining the Panthers in 2023. His first season was littered with injury problems and poor performances. The running back looked like a shell of the player who earned Pro Bowl recognition with the Philadelphia Eagles before landing in Carolina. This represented a poor immediate return on their investment.

After losing his starting spot to Chuba Hubbard, the former second-rounder selection adopted a secondary role this season. More health issues arrived, but Sanders did manage to return and perform well in Carolina's victory at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.

Most fans and analysts thought that wouldn't be enough to see out the final year of his deal. However, a recent revelation from general manager Dan Morgan provided Sanders with some hope.

Carolina Panthers talking with Miles Sanders' representatives about his future

The general manager confirmed during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine that Brandt Tilis was in communication with Sanders' representatives regarding his future. Although nothing was confirmed, these conversations likely revolve around taking a pay cut to stick around.

Dan Morgan says Brandt Tillis is in communication with Miles Sanders’ agent. #NFLCombine — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) February 25, 2025

Sanders is set to count $8.17 million against Carolina's salary cap next time around. None of that is guaranteed, so taking less to reflect his reduced role is the probable prerequisite to staying with the franchise.

Whether Sanders is willing to make this sacrifice to guarantee his place on the squad is debatable. The Penn State product genuinely believes he can be a starter somewhere. That won't happen in Carolina with Hubbard around. But with some outstanding running backs available via the draft, hitting free agency represents a risk.

This news wasn't well-received by the fanbase on social media. They've seen enough of Sanders to suggest he doesn't deserve to be part of the team's plans moving forward. Even so, the Panthers need to figure out something with Jonathon Brooks facing another extended spell on the sidelines.

Brooks tore his ACL for the second straight year in only his third game back. The 2024 second-round selection is projected to miss most if not all of 2025. Keeping Sanders on the books maintains continuity as a veteran backup option — albeit an expensive one at his current salary — if nothing else.

It'll be interesting to see how things unfold. Sanders' departure represented a foregone conclusion to most. The fact the Panthers are negotiating with his agent rather than just releasing him outright adds another fascinating dynamic to Carolina's off-season equation.

The Panthers won't settle regardless of whether Sanders stays or not. This is a deep group of running backs emerging from the college ranks and Morgan has nine selections at his disposal. It would be surprising if one of them wasn't utilized on another backfield option to place alongside promising quarterback Bryce Young.

This could go either way. The Panthers have shown a willingness to retain Sanders, just not at his current price tag. What comes next is down to the player.

