Panthers made one daring offseason move (and it could change everything)

Dan Morgan was ultra-aggressive throughout the offseason. The Carolina Panthers made several splashy acquisitions in pursuit of mounting an NFC South title challenge in 2025. But one quiet move that went completely under the radar could change everything.

The Panthers shook up their running back room considerably. Dave Canales wants to firmly establish the run, which makes things easier for everyone and plays to the strengths of his imposing offensive line. Carolina was too reliant on Chuba Hubbard in 2024. That won't be the case next time around.

Miles Sanders was inevitably released after an underwhelming two seasons in Carolina. The Panthers were also forced to place former second-round pick Jonathon Brooks on the physically unable to perform list, ruling him out for the entire campaign as he recovers from another torn ACL.

Carolina Panthers formed a three-headed monster at the running back spot this offseason

Morgan flipped the script. The Panthers began their backfield revamp by signing Rico Dowdle in free agency. He was initially out of Carolina's price range after going over 1,000 rushing yards with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. But when suitors on the open market dwindled, some common ground was reached.

Dowdle is fast, explosive, and capable of carrying a heavy load if needed. His skill set complements what Hubbard brings to the table. This has the makings of a productive tandem that should take the pressure off quarterback Bryce Young if both get a clear run of good fortune on the injury front.

The front-office leader wasn't done there. Carolina felt there was value to be had later in the draft. The Panthers set their sights on Trevor Etienne at No. 114 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, an accomplished dual-threat who adds to the unit's diversity.

Etienne could immediately become Carolina's primary pass-catching option out of the backfield. His elusiveness and on-field vision also make him a candidate for kick-return responsibilities alongside Jimmy Horn Jr. There isn't any immediate pressure to accumulate significant reps with Hubbard and Dowdle around. That doesn't mean he cannot make a lasting impact when called upon.

This objective to bolster the ground attack was accomplished by Morgan, even if nobody noticed. Couple this with Young's scope for further growth, the flourishing and punishing offensive line, and the potential in Carolina's wide receiver group, and it's not hard to see why things are looking up for Canales' offense.

Canales made no secret of his desire to make the Panthers a physical, run-first offense upon taking the head coaching job. That didn't quite go according to plan last season despite an outstanding year from Hubbard. They now have a three-headed monster capable of making his dreams become reality.

