Chuba Hubbard takes subtle dig at Miles Sanders as Panthers turn the page

The Carolina Panthers cut Miles Sanders with one year remaining on his deal this offseason. It was an expected development after his two lackluster campaigns with the club, and it's also had a positive impact on the running back room dynamic along the way.

Sanders was about himself. He was annoyed when his starting spot was taken and he was sent to the proverbial shadows. The former second-round pick out of Penn State voiced his frustrations to the media on occasion, although he had nobody to blame but himself when push came to shove.

Things are different now. That didn't go unnoticed by Chuba Hubbard as the Panthers officially turned the page on Sanders' disastrous stint with the franchise.

Carolina Panthers' running back dynamic was enhanced by Miles Sanders' departure

Hubbard highlighted the renewed focus and improved relationships among the running backs as reasons for positivity. The Oklahoma State graduate, who got a new four-year deal last season, also revealed that it hasn't always been the case in previous seasons.

"Just the way we’re practicing, the way we trust each other, the way we’re communicating, it’s starting to show. Just the more we practice, the more we play, the closer we’re gonna get and the better we’re gonna get. Usually in the running back room, sometimes it can be a little off. But everyone’s cool in our room, and that’s a blessing. I don’t take that for granted." Chuba Hubbard via The Athletic

Considering Raheem Blackshear and Jonathon Brooks are still around, this was nothing more than a subtle dig at Sanders.

Sanders was frustrated. He went from a Pro Bowl-caliber performer with the Philadelphia Eagles to an afterthought in Carolina. That isn't what the player expected upon joining the team, but Hubbard outperformed him in every conceivable way.

That's the bottom line.

Hubbard is the senior figure in the running back unit now. Free-agent signing Rico Dowdle and fourth-round pick Trevor Etienne also look capable of picking up the slack, which should keep everyone fresh and enable head coach Dave Canales to establish a firm ground attack as part of his offensive schematics.

As for Sanders? He got another opportunity quickly after signing for the Dallas Cowboys. They also acquired Javonte Williams in free agency and spent a fifth-round pick on Texas prospect Jaydon Blue. A chance to establish himself should arrive, but the margin for error remains razor-thin.

The Panthers are better off without Sanders. And his toxicity off the field may have been as bad as his consistency on it.

