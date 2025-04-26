Jonathan Mingo just helped Panthers draft massive steal on Day 3

Dan Morgan emerged from the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft with tremendous credit. But there was still plenty of meat on the bone over the remaining four rounds.

Morgan put the Carolina Panthers in a profitable position heading into the draft. He took wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall, before trading up twice on Day 2 for a pair of edge rushers — Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.

This was the best possible outcome from the high-end capital. But if the Panthers want to drag themselves from the proverbial wilderness and back into contention, unearthing some rough diamonds on Day 3 would be beneficial.

And Jonathan Mingo gave them a good platform to do just that.

It's typically the time when some casual fans become disinterested. Even so, NFL history is littered with unheralded prospects who went on to achieve great success. Some made Pro Bowls, All-Pros, and even the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One is even considered the greatest quarterback of all time.

The Panthers traded Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys for what turned out to be the No. 114 overall pick. The fact that this was seen as good value shows how much the former second-round selection flattered to deceive throughout his time in Carolina. Morgan was right to get what he could, while he could.

Carolina Panthers draft Trevor Etienne with Jonathan Mingo trade compensation

Morgan kicked off his Day 3 exploits by taking Trevor Etienne. This is yet another high-value pick from the Panthers with rotational or better upside immediately. It's also another example of the former linebacker sticking to his guns regardless of need.

Etienne has the potential, there's no getting away from that. He's also not quite the finished product as yet, so putting in the hard yards throughout the offseason is essential.

The running back, who is the brother of Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Etienne, is more of a pass-catching asset out of the backfield right now. Fortunately for the Panthers, that's exactly what they were lacking in the running back room without Jonathon Brooks.

The Texas graduate is currently facing another long spell out with a torn ACL — his second in consecutive years. Carolina wasn't willing to wait around, signing Rico Dowdle and drafting Etienne to go alongside Chuba Hubbard. Injuries have been a problem, which is why he ended up being a Day 3 selection.

This shakes up the dynamic considerably. As for Mingo? He's facing an uncertain summer under Dallas' new coaching staff.

The circle of NFL life...

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis