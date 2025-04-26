Dan Morgan sends ominous warning to Panthers veteran after Day 2 splurge

The Carolina Panthers have removed sentiment from their decision-making process under general manager Dan Morgan. A Day 2 splurge on edge-rushers adds another intriguing dynamic to watch as preparations for the 2025 campaign unfold.

Carolina desperately needed help on the edge. That was a consensus among fans and analysts alike. After Morgan took wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall, his focus rightfully turned to finding young, explosive pass-rushing weapons to help defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero next season.

Morgan wasn't willing to wait around for things to fall into his lap. The Panthers swapped four picks with the Denver Broncos to move up for Nic Scourton out of Texas A&M. The front-office leader didn't stop there, sacrificing a fifth-round pick to surge up in the third round for Ole Miss graduate Princely Umanmielen.

That represents a major statement of intent. One that provoked a question about Jadeveon Clowney's future during Morgan's media availability after his final Day 2 selection.

Carolina Panthers cast doubt over Jadeveon Clowney's future with edge-rushing draft splurge

Morgan could have emphatically stated that Clowney was part of the team's plans in 2025. Instead, he said that those in power would evaluate the roster after the draft to see where things stand.

Talk about an ominous warning.

Dan Morgan was asked if the Panthers might be moving on from Jadeveon Clowney. His answer: "We're still working through the roster."👀 — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 26, 2025

Clowney was the subject of trade speculation in the media before the draft. Some analysts thought that the former No. 1 pick would be better off on a contending team at this stage of his playing career. It would be surprising if he wasn't around by the time Week 1 rolled around, but the arrivals of Scourton and Umanmielen could also make him more expendable if the right offer comes along.

The Panthers acquired Clowney last offseason. He wanted to play closer to home, and the two-year deal offered sweetened the pot. Whether plans will change remains to be seen, but having a proven veteran around to steer the long-term options on the right path during their initial transitions is only going to help.

If Morgan believes that trading (or perhaps releasing) Clowney is the right thing to do, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger. Cutting the South Carolina graduate comes with $7.77 million saved and $6 million in dead cap money. Trading him increases the financial flexibility to $9.77 million.

Clowney played relatively well last season as all around him crumbled. Even if his role diminishes following the arrivals of Scourton and Umanmielen, the benefits of keeping him around far outweigh the negatives.

Morgan added an extra sense of mystery into the equation. So at the very least, it's a situation Panthers fans should monitor closely.

