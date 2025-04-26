Panthers double down on critical need with another daring trade raid

Dan Morgan got a prolific wide receiver and an edge rusher with some untapped promise from his first two selections of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers got off to the best possible start, but the hard work was just beginning.

And Morgan was in no mood to wait around.

The Panthers had seven more selections over the final five rounds to navigate. Morgan's third-rounder moves back slightly after a trade-up with the Denver Broncos for Nic Scourton, which involved four pick swaps rather than giving up any additional assets for the privilege.

These are the sort of moves that haven't been associated with the Panthers for years. Morgan is working with a clear strategy and strikes with conviction when opportunities arise. This was evident once again with another surge up the third-round pecking order.

Carolina Panthers trade up for another promising edge rusher at No. 77

After biding their time, the Panthers pounced to seal a deal with the New England Patriots. This time, they had to give up a pick, but those in power believed that edge presence Princely Umanmielen was worth the risk.

#Panthers on the clock. Traded 85 and 146 (fifth round) to the #Patriots for 77. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 26, 2025

The former Ole Miss standout is another high-character guy with some impressive college production to call upon. More importantly, he's someone who could be in line for prominent involvement right out of the gate if everything goes well throughout the summer.

Umanmielen was expected to go much higher by some analysts. Others' hesitancy could be the Panthers' gain, and this looks like a good environment for the player to learn.

If Umanmielen had any sense, he would be closely following Jadeveon Clowney's every move throughout the offseason. He's a solid pro and a willing leader. It's also the final year of his deal, so he'd only be too happy to assist the two new edge-rushing recruits.

Fans had been clamoring for edge-rushing help. Morgan doubled down on Day 2 with dynamism, long-term promise, and everything in between. This has been a home run draft for the Panthers so far, and the front-office leader is just getting started.

Umanmielen should contribute from Day 1. With a little extra refinement, it's a steal in the making.

