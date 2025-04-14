Panthers star linked to Super Bowl champions as trade speculation intensifies

The Carolina Panthers have been more interested in adding to their defense rather than extracting proven performers from it this offseason. There's growing speculation among the media that this could change.

And one player, in particular, forms the focus of these rumors.

Jadeveon Clowney was one of the better performers on Carolina's woefully inept defense last season. His run defense was decent enough, although he found it difficult to generate pressure consistently without much around him capable of doing the same. The former No. 1 pick also became a leadership presence throughout turbulent times to further raise his influence.

The Panthers signed Patrick Jones II in free agency for more pass-rushing assistance. They still have D.J. Wonnum, who played well upon returning from injury. Morgan will also bolster his options during the 2025 NFL Draft, perhaps more than once, to ensure complications are kept to a minimum when competitive action commences.

Eagles urged to prise Jadeveon Clowney from Carolina Panthers this offseason

Some in the media are wondering whether this could make Clowney a viable trade asset. Mike Greger from the Philly Sports Network thought the Philadelphia Eagles could make a play for his services despite his previous history with the club.

"[Jadeveon] Clowney just turned 32 years old. You thought he was older? I know I did. While he has a lot of tread on those aging tires — 11 years and 140 games — he still racked up 5.5 sacks in 2024. He has accumulated 26 sacks over the past three seasons while staying relatively healthy. And Clowney is in the final year of a two-year, $20 million deal that the rebuilding Panthers would love to shed from the books." Mike Greger

Clowney isn't the most revered among Philadelphia's fanbase. His late hit on Carson Wentz during a postseason game in 2020 was widely criticized. He got a not-so-warm welcome at Lincoln Financial Field last season, which didn't bother him all that much. It had the opposite effect as the Panthers almost pulled off a significant upset on the road.

Despite his tainted history with the Eagles, general manager Howie Roseman is all about business. He won't hesitate to go after Clowney if he thinks it can help them make a successful defense of their Super Bowl.

As mentioned previously, it's highly unlikely that the Panthers would consider moving Clowney regardless of who comes in via the college ranks. There is too much at stake for Ejiro Evero in 2025 to remove one of his top-level performers. Even if the South Carolina graduate's reps diminish somewhat, he'll still have an important role to play.

At the same time, Clowney doesn't have many good years left. The Panthers are not going to contend for the Super Bowl. That's not the case with the Eagles, who crushed everyone in their postseason path to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy last season. If they came calling and were willing to pay the going rate, the veteran would jump at the chance.

The Panthers have a razor-thin margin on defense despite some intriguing free-agent additions. Evero comes into the campaign on the hot seat with no more excuses. That's why letting Clowney depart is simply not an option.

