NFL analyst offers possible Carolina Panthers trade theory with proven veteran

Dan Morgan hasn't taken many bold risks in the trade market since becoming Carolina Panthers' general manager. One NFL analyst thought that could change by disposing of a proven veteran at some stage during the offseason.

The front-office leader is moving with more professionalism, avoiding the rash decisions made by previous regimes. But if the right opportunity arrives — whether that involves incomings or outgoings — Morgan won't hesitate to pull the trigger.

Morgan let go of some players who weren't good fits. He got significant value from the acquisition of cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. The Panthers' trade for wide receiver Diontae Johnson didn't go nearly as well, but at least they got something in return before his career spiraled into irrelevance.

Carolina has focused its attention on incomings on the defensive side this offseason. That will continue during the 2025 NFL Draft with nine selections at Morgan's disposal. Ralph Vacchiano from FOX Sports believes that could make Jadeveon Clowney expendable when it's all said and done.

NFL insider names Jadeveon Clowney as intriguing Carolina Panthers' trade option

The NFL insider thought another edge-rusher or two during the draft could see Morgan become more receptive to trade offers. He also added that Clowney's experience could be a significant asset for a contending team, which the Panthers are not right now.

"The Panthers are improving, but are probably a year away from being a serious playoff contender. So a 32-year-old edge rusher in the last year of a two-year, $20 million deal should absolutely have a "For Sale" sign on his back. Clowney has spent his career as a hired gun. His next team will be his seventh in 12 NFL seasons. But he had 5.5 sacks last year and 9.5 in Baltimore the year before. He can be a big boost to the defense of a contender, and they probably can handle a contract that has him due about $10 million this year." Ralph Vacchiano

Clowney is a solid pro. He performed well amid the defensive chaos last season as all around him crumbled. His run defense remains positive, and his leadership within the locker room quickly became a big boost through a difficult early stage of the campaign.

The Panthers have D.J. Wonnum. They picked up Patrick Jones II in free agency and are widely expected to add another potentially prolific edge rusher via the draft. If Morgan can find an intriguing development project further down the order, a situation could emerge where they extract maximum value by removing Clowney from the equation.

However, it appears unlikely.

The former No. 1 pick out of South Carolina joined the Panthers as he wanted to play closer to home late in his career. Clowney might have assurances of seeing out his contract before pondering the next move in 2026. There's no telling for sure, but it would be surprising if Morgan entertained offers with the dire need to improve.

Nothing can (or should) be completely dismissed. But the Panthers don't exactly have the luxury of giving away proven edge performers regardless of who comes in from the college ranks.

Clowney would be the most likely to get traded if Morgan wanted to bolster his assets. Even so, it's hard to envisage a scenario where this comes to fruition.

