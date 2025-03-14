Carolina Panthers free-agent flop gets fresh start with perennial underachiever

Releasing running back Miles Sanders after a salary compromise couldn't be reached was the right move from the Carolina Panthers' perspective. As it turned out, the free-agent flop found a new home quickly with a perennial NFC underachiever.

Sanders never met his lofty billing upon joining the Panthers. The running back was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and had grand ambitions to fill the gaping void left by Christian McCaffrey. Injuries and poor performances saw the former second-round pick fail to firmly establish himself.

The Panthers found an immediate replacement in free agency. Most thought general manager Dan Morgan would go down the draft route with a Day 3 pick after Jonathon Brooks' second torn ACL. Carolina's front-office leader had other ideas, signing Rico Dowdle to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $6.25 million with incentives.

This worked out pretty well for Sanders, too.

Carolina Panthers signing Rico Dowdle worked out well for Miles Sanders

The Dallas Cowboys, who needed to find a replacement for Dowdle after he went over 1,000 rushing yards in 2024, signed the Penn State product to a one-year deal. There were rumors about Jerry Jones being interested in trading for the backfield threat before the 2024 deadline but nothing materialized. Now, the player gets a fresh start in a division he knows well.

Sanders spent the first four years of his professional career in the NFC East with the Eagles, gaining 4,650 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns. He'll now face his former team twice a season with one of their heated rivals. There will also be a familiar face in Dallas after the Cowboys acquired wide receiver Jonathan Mingo via trade from the Panthers last year.

The Cowboys believe Sanders still has something to offer. His performance in Week 18 at the Atlanta Falcons leaves reasons for encouragement. This is also a good chance for the player to start and assume a primary role alongside fellow free-agent signing Javonte Williams.

As for the Panthers? They'll move forward with Chuba Hubbard and Dowdle as they're starting running back tandem in 2025. This has plenty of potential attached, but Morgan shouldn't ignore a deep draft class for a long-term option regardless of whether Brooks returns to 100 percent health or not.

This is the fresh start Sanders was looking for. The Cowboys almost always flatter to deceive despite getting hyped up beyond comprehension in the national media. They were way behind the Eagles and Washington Commanders last season, which could prove true again unless their highly-paid stars come to the fore.

Sanders' departure from the Panthers seemed inevitable considering the $5.22 million in savings attached. His previous production got him another shot despite his overall body of work in Carolina. If he cannot take advantage, it'll be more difficult to get a gig when the 2026 free agency period rolls around.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis