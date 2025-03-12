Panthers give Bryce Young a new weapon with Rico Dowdle signing

The Carolina Panthers have a new running back on offense and his name is Rico Dowdle. Mike Kaye reported that the Panthers and Dowdle agreed on a one-year deal worth $3 million this could be the perfect signing for the Panthers who are hoping they build on their offensive production toward the end of last season.

Dowdle played college ball at South Carolina and went undrafted but joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. It wasn't until this past season that he became a bigger piece though, as he rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns. He was also a factor as a pass-catcher, hauling in over 240 receiving yards and scoring three receiving touchdowns.

This is the exact kind of signing the Panthers needed to make to give Bryce Young some more weapons for a crucial third season. Dowdle now replaces Miles Sanders, who was released on Wednesday, and gives the Panthers running back room a nice boost.

Panthers sign Rico Dowdle to one-year deal

Not only did the Panthers replace Sanders quickly but they found an effective replacement on an affordable deal. The front office is giving Young and the offense the weapons they need to be successful and that's all we can ask for at this stage of the offseason.

The Panthers needed a running back after the Sanders release and now they have one. Dowdle will be able to step in and start immediately for this young Panthers squad and hopefully, the deal ends up looking like a total bargain when the 2025 season gets underway.