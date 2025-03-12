Panthers insider offers possible running back avenue after Miles Sanders' release

The Carolina Panthers couldn't get Miles Sanders to take a pay cut. It didn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what would come next.

Dan Morgan had no alternative other than to release Sanders with one year remaining on his deal. This seemed like a foregone conclusion from a long way out despite an impressive performance in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons. Something that also saves the Panthers around $5.22 million on their 2025 salary cap for good measure.

Sanders further depletes Carolina's running back room. Raheem Blackshear wasn't tendered and might not return in free agency. Jonathon Brooks, the No. 46 overall selection in last year's draft, suffered another torn ACL in his third game back and could miss the entire 2025 campaign.

Chuba Hubbard is good, but he cannot do it alone. Not if the Panthers want to get bang for their buck throughout his new four-year contract extension.

Carolina Panthers insider predicts running back reinforcements to arrive during the draft

Joe Person from The Athletic thought attracting another prominent free agent remaining on the market might be difficult thanks to Hubbard's presence. The respected Panthers insider thought going down the draft route was more likely, but this would be further down the pecking order given the recent investment made in Brooks.

"Two of the top remaining free-agent running backs are Rico Dowdle and J.K. Dobbins, but they might be reluctant to come to a team with an established back like Hubbard. The Panthers could choose to be selective, knowing how deep the running back class is in this year’s draft. But after using a second-round pick on Brooks last year, general manager Dan Morgan might want to wait until Day 3 to draft another back." Joe Person

The Panthers shouldn't hesitate in taking one of the top-level running backs from the college ranks if there is genuine conviction in their ability. Morgan traded up for Brooks, so giving up on him this early is not an option despite his significant setback. At the same time, there's an urgent need to find another productive backfield weapon alongside quarterback Bryce Young.

Hubbard will be the focal point. He's bounced back from early adversity to carve out a prolific career for himself. But the current trend around the league demands more than one running back capable of making an impact.

Finding someone who compliments Hubbard's skill set — preferably one with pass-catching prowess out of the backfield — is the smart way to go. Morgan has focused his attention on the defensive side of things over the opening stages of his second recruitment period. But it won't be much longer before the offense gets some sort of boost now key men have been re-signed.

Sanders was one of many free-agent blunders by the previous regime. Now that he's gone, the Panthers must find an alternative until Brooks is ready to return.

