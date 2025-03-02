Deebo Samuel trade confirms Panthers fleeced Cowboys in Jonathan Mingo deal

The NFL never sleeps. That proved accurate once again when the Washington Commanders traded for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. while everyone was getting ready to enjoy their Saturday night.

Samuel wanted a fresh challenge and the Niners did right by the wideout. Adam Peters knew the player well from their time together in San Francisco. This smoothed negotiations and allowed the Commanders to acquire another dynamic playmaker for quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels.

As it turned out, this also made the Carolina Panthers look pretty good along the way.

Carolina Panthers got exceptional trade value for WR Jonathan Mingo

Dan Morgan wasn't shy in trading wide receivers during his first year as general manager. He shipped Pro Bowl pass-catcher Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens when things were turning sour in the locker room. With the Panthers going nowhere fast before the 2024 deadline, Carolina also made Jonathan Mingo surplus to requirements.

Mingo fell further down the pecking order than ever after Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker came into the fold. His development didn't go according to plan and the on-field mistakes were an ongoing frustration. This left the Panthers with no option other than to trade the former Ole Miss star to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Panthers received a fourth-round selection for Mingo. That was perceived as good business by fans at the same. Looking at what the Niners eventually got for Samuel, it looks even better now.

Washington will cough up a fifth-round pick for Samuel. They've also agreed to take on $17 million of his salary, leaving the Niners with a whopping dead-cap figure of more than $31 million. This is an All-Pro-caliber performer at the peak of his powers. And somehow, the Panthers got more for Mingo.

The Cowboys traded more to acquire Jonathan Mingo than the Commanders paid the Niners for Deebo Samuel. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) March 2, 2025

Jerry Jones was desperate. The Cowboys' season was falling by the wayside and the owner/general manager thought being more aggressive was the best way to get things back on track. Unfortunately for the pass-catcher, he couldn't move the needle even slightly.

Mingo got just 16 targets in eight games — one of which he started. He brought in five catches for 46 receiving yards. Not exactly what the Cowboys had in mind, although they were quick to point out that this move was done with the long-term in mind.

What that looks like for Mingo is anyone's guess. The Cowboys have a new coaching regime in place. They'll add to the receiver room, so he'll need to prove himself all over again.

That's of no concern to the Panthers, who got exceptional value for a player who had no future with the franchise. They also need a prolific wide receiver to go alongside the options already available. Their chances of landing one increased after the Commanders went down the trade route rather than free agency.

It'll be interesting to see how things play out.

