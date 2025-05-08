Jonathon Brooks facing bust label after Panthers' gut-wrenching decision

The Carolina Panthers placed a lot of faith in Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They believed the running back could become a huge part of their long-term plans despite knowing he was recovering from a torn ACL. To say the move hasn't gone well so far would be an understatement.

Now, the Panthers won't see Brooks on the field until 2026.

A flurry of transactions that included Jadeveon Clowney's stunning release also saw the Panthers place Brooks on the physically unable to perform list. This rules him out for the entire 2025 campaign, which was an expected yet heart-breaking move that plunges the player's future into serious doubt.

Jonathon Brooks' future with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance

The Panthers took their time with Brooks last season. He came back into the fold when they were 100 percent confident, but the touches were fleeting. Unfortunately, that didn't prevent another devastating injury from occurring.

Brooks went down with a non-contact injury on the first carry of his third game back at the Philadelphia Eagles. Fears were immediate. It turned out to be another ACL injury on the same knee.

This was a cataclysmic blow for Brooks, who'd spent the best part of a year getting back to health. Another gruelling recovery awaits, but the Panthers weren't going to wait around and over-rely on Chuba Hubbard.

Dan Morgan moved swiftly to strengthen the running back room this offseason. They signed 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle in free agency. They also spent the No. 114 overall selection in the draft on Trevor Etienne, giving Carolina a potentially prolific trio if everything comes together.

As for Brooks? He faces another painstaking rehabilitation period. The Panthers aren't giving up on him just yet, but a situation could emerge where he never returns to the form of old.

One ACL tear is bad enough. Two is nothing short of terrible.

It's been done before. Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. recovered from some significant early injury setbacks to carve out a highly productive career for himself. Carolina is hoping Brooks can show the same resolve.

The jury is still out, which is reflected by the Panthers' acquisitions throughout another frantic recruitment period. This was a harsh lesson for Morgan, one he must take on board when it comes to examining prospects and potential red flags moving forward.

