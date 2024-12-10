Jonathon Brooks must seek counsel from Panthers legend after crippling blow
By Dean Jones
There was significant concern from everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers when Jonathon Brooks went down through injury. The second-round running back fell to the ground with a non-contact issue on his first carry against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team's worst fears were confirmed after further testing.
Brooks suffered a second torn ACL on the same knee he injured during his final college campaign at Texas. He spent more than a year working his way back and lasted just two games and one rushing attempt before another crippling blow.
Head coach Dave Canales revealed that the No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft will undergo surgery to repair the complication. Brooks faces more extensive rehabilitation. He might not play in 2025 given how long second ACL tears take to heal.
The Panthers took their time with Brooks, but it wasn't enough. This is a devastating blow for the player, who'll have some significant mental and physical hurdles to overcome before he gets the green light to participate once again.
Nobody is writing Brooks off just yet. However, his future aspirations are hanging in the balance until further notice.
Brooks must seek counsel from a Panthers legend who overcame complicated injury issues before accomplishing a tremendous amount. Something that could provide reassurance and additional motivation to come through on the other end smiling.
Jonathon Brooks must seek counsel from Thomas Davis Sr. after injury blow
Thomas Davis Sr. tore his ACL three times in quick succession earlier in his career. It would have been easy to walk away from the game. Instead, the formidable linebacker displayed incredible resilience to come back and play nine more seasons before hanging up his cleats.
Davis revealed that some comforting words from former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson gave him the security needed to get back. Brooks needs the same from David Tepper and Canales before embarking on another grueling journey.
"He [Jerry Richardson] told me, he said, ‘I believe in you and if you’re willing to put yourself through it, I’m willing to give you the opportunity.’ In life just knowing that you have somebody who believes in you, just knowing that you have an opportunity, that you have a chance -- and I took it and I ran with it. The best years of my career all happened after I tore my ACL for a third time."- Thomas Davis Sr.
The Panthers had high hopes for Brooks. He might still reach expectations over time, but that's not going to be soon. What's important right now is giving the backfield weapon every possible piece of support to keep spirits high at a time when he'll be heartbroken.
Davis is still present around the team. He attends practices frequently and is prominent at franchise-arranged events with fans. Reaching out to Brooks — providing him with some useful insight and motivational words — could make a massive difference in his hour of need.
Make no mistake, Brooks needs all the help he can get to get through another lengthy spell on the sidelines and in the treatment room. Looking at Davis' leadership qualities throughout his prolific stint in Carolina, he should be willing to oblige.