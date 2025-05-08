Panthers cut Jadeveon Clowney in ruthless cold-blooded youth movement

The Carolina Panthers had a surplus in their edge rushing room after trading up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Something had to give, and Dan Morgan delivered a bombshell of epic proportions.

According to Jeremy Fowler from ESPN, the Panthers have released Jadeveon Clowney after just one season with the franchise. The former No. 1 pick out of South Carolina was the subject of intense trade speculation after Morgan drafted Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Finding a willing suitor was complicated, and the edge rusher will now have his pick of destinations.

Carolina Panthers take major gamble with Jadeveon Clowney departure

This outlines supreme faith in the options available. It's a gamble, but one the Panthers believe can provide their young guns with enough reps to immediately increase their chances of a smooth transition.

Clowney performed well last season as all around him crumbled. He was one of the very few Panthers defenders to emerge with any credit. He kept spirits high during some dark times and also became a driving leadership force in the locker room to further enhance his influence.

As it turned out, that wasn't enough for an extended stay. Morgan wants to go younger with Scourton, Umanmielen, and free-agent signing Patrick Jones II to go alongside D.J. Wonnum. The Panthers are eating $6 million in dead money, but they have an extra $7.77 million to spend on problem position groups before Week 1. That also played a leading role in the move.

It seemed like Clowney was a great fit in Carolina. He signed a two-year deal last offseason and wanted to play closer to home. It didn't go quite according to plan, but keeping him around would have been a tremendous asset for Scourton and Umanmielen to lean on during their pivotal transitions from college to the pros.

Clowney won't be on the proverbial scrap heap for long. Several contending teams need pass-rushing help. His previous production, run-stopping prowess as a 4-3 defensive end, and flourishing leadership mean offers won't be long coming.

As for the Panthers, they will rely on their new blood to fill the void. Not having Clowney around raises the stakes considerably.

