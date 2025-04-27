Dan Morgan has successfully navigated what was a pivotal 2025 NFL Draft for the Carolina Panthers. The general manager laid the table with some impressive moves in free agency. He enhanced the team's chances of turning things around with some masterful board management throughout the process.

There was a nice balance with the Panthers' picks. Morgan wasn't going to fixate solely on either side of the football. He feels like the veterans acquired over his first two years provided the luxury to react to what was going on in front of him. The front-office leader also showed his ruthless streak by striking with conviction when opportunities arose.

Fans on social media were thrilled with Morgan's returns. They have to prove it on the field and immerse themselves in Dave Canales' culture shift, but the Panthers filled needs and bolstered depth with intriguing development pieces that could become something more over time.

All signs are pointing up for the Panthers. If the draft class hits the ground running and the young players all develop accordingly, one couldn't dismiss the possibility of an NFC South title challenge for this perennial struggler.

That's for the future. For now, we graded every pick from the Panthers' 2025 NFL Draft class.

Grading every Carolina Panthers pick from the 2025 NFL Draft

Carolina Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan

Wide Receiver | Arizona Wildcats

Round No. 1 | Pick No. 8

The Carolina Panthers started their 2025 NFL Draft with a bang. Most thought general manager Dan Morgan would spend his first-round pick on fortifying the defense. He had other plans, which centered on Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall.

This was a dream come true for quarterback Bryce Young. The No. 1 pick in 2023 and McMillan spent time over the offseason working out together in California. He got a glowing reference from the Heisman Trophy winner, which cemented what Morgan and Dave Canales believed.

McMillan was the best wide receiver in this group, not named Travis Hunter. He's a unique pass-catcher with a flair for the dramatic. Some of his highlight-reel catches in college were nothing short of extraordinary. There's a little bit of Mike Evans in his game, so Canales should already have a good idea of how best to maximize the exceptional traits at his disposal.

Draft grade: A

The Panthers could have a genuine superstar on their hands. McMillan brings that flair that very few wideouts possess. There are concerns about his speed and separation ability in the pros, but the ceiling is through the roof if some slight tweaks are made.