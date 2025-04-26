Dan Morgan continues selection masterclass in Panthers Day 3 mock draft

Dan Morgan is off to a tremendous start in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers found a prolific wide receiver at No. 8 overall when Tetairoa McMillan came into the fold. They focused their attention on the edge rushing room on Day 2, with the general manager striking with conviction for two prospects who boast immediate and long-term promise.

The fun is just getting started. Morgan has five more picks at his disposal on Day 3. If the front-office leader can unearth some rough diamonds and solidify depth, Carolina will be in a good spot to be more competitive when the 2025 campaign arrives.

Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we took a look at how things might unfold for the Panthers on Day 3 of what's been a fascinating draft so far.

Carolina Panthers unearth rough diamonds in Day 3 NFL mock draft

Carolina Panthers draft Joshua Farmer

Defensive Line | Florida State Seminoles

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 114

The Panthers don't have a desperate need on the defensive front, but that shouldn't stop Morgan from finding another high-upside prospect if the right opportunity presents itself.

Joshua Farmer is exactly that. He's a compact, powerful interior presence with violent hands and a ruthless finishing streak. The Florida State prospect tested extremely well throughout the assessment process, but improving his in-game consistency is crucial.

Carolina Panthers draft Bhayshul Tuten

Running Back | Virginia Tech Hokies

Round No. 4 | Pick No. 122

Adding another running back with pass-catching credentials wouldn't be the worst idea in the world on Day 3. This would complement what Carolina already has and take pressure off Jonathon Brooks during another ACL rehabilitation.

Bhayshul Tuten flashed as a runner and pass-catcher at Virginia Tech. He's not the biggest, but his explosiveness and on-field vision could indicate a smooth transition to the pros.

Carolina Panthers draft R.J. Mickens

Safety | Clemson Tigers

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 140

The Panthers have never drafted a player from Clemson in their three-decade existence. Morgan can change this narrative by picking up R.J. Mickens on Day 3.

Mickens is a leader in every sense of the term. He excels in coverage support and communicates extremely well. This looks like a great scheme fit and tremendous value in the fifth round.

Carolina Panthers draft Ajani Cornelius

Offensive Tackle | Oregon Ducks

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 163

Ajani Cornelius doesn't come with the same credentials as his old Oregon teammate Josh Conerly Jr., who was taken No. 29 overall by the Washington Commanders. However, the edge protector has some intriguing potential with additional refinement under professional coaches.

He's powerful, athletic, and intelligent. Cornelius has some technical refinement ahead and run-blocking strength to build, but the Panthers wouldn't task him with much on the starting rotation with Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu on the edges.

Carolina Panthers draft Mitchell Evans

Tight End | Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Round No. 6 | Pick No. 208

The Panthers could use a No. 3 tight end to go alongside Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders. Mitchelll Evans is a well-rounded prospect with some useful assets that could help immediately.

Evans doesn't blow you away with anything in particular. He's not the quickest either. However, his production as a pass-catcher over short-to-intermediate routes, coupled with his willingness as a blocker, offers encouragement at the very least.

