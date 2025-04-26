Panthers left with potential bonanza on Day 3 of 2025 NFL Draft

Dan Morgan is gaining huge respect from the Carolina Panthers' fanbase for the way he's approached the 2025 NFL Draft so far. The general manager rectified two major issues on his roster and still boasts plenty of flexibility heading into Day 3. This puts the Panthers in an immensely profitable position if the right prospects can be acquired over the final four rounds.

The Panthers have five picks as things stand. Morgan gave up one selection to acquire Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, who was the second-straight edge rusher taken on Day 2 after Carolina also brought Nic Scourton into the fold. There is a lot of hard work ahead, but this improving squad will be in a good place if some rough diamonds can be unearthed.

This is the stage of the draft where less heralded prospects take center stage. The Panthers have failed to maximize the later rounds under previous regimes. Morgan will be striving to ensure this concerning trend alters before the undrafted free-agent frenzy begins.

There could be a potential bonanza available for the Panthers on Day 3. Here are some prospects Morgan should consider.

Prospects the Carolina Panthers should consider on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft

R.J. Mickens

Safety | Clemson Tigers

The Panthers have never drafted a prospect from Clemson throughout their three-decade history. Their need for further safety reinforcements could see R.J. Mickens break the curse at long last.

Mickens thrives in coverage. He's an exceptional communicator on the back end with outstanding leadership credentials. One couldn't rule out a prominent spot on the rotation with a smooth transition in this scenario.

Dylan Sampson

Running Back | Tennessee Volunteers

Carolina doesn't have a desperate need at the running back position after signing Rico Fowdle to replace Miles Sanders in free agency. Acquiring another wouldn't hurt late in the draft, especially considering Jonathon Brooks faces another grueling rehabilitation period.

Dylan Sampson brings more proven production to the table than most on Day 3. The SEC Offensive Player of the Year has outstanding vision, can exploit the smallest gaps into big gains, and boasts the contact balance needed to thrive in the pros. He's also improving as a pass-catcher, so he might not last much longer on Day 3 when push comes to shove.

Gunnar Helm

Tight End | Texas Longhorns

The Panthers are happy enough to move forward with Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders as their tight-end tandem in 2025. That shouldn't stop Morgan from finding another prospect via the college ranks with intriguing promise if there is value available.

Gunnar Helm might be what Carolina is looking for. The Texas prospect has assured hands and is a dangerous after-the-catch threat in space. There's some work ahead from a blocking standpoint, but Tremble is expected to shoulder that load for the Panthers next season.

Cameron Williams

Offensive Tackle | Texas Longhorns

Taylor Moton is entering the final year of his deal. He's still performing at a high level, but the Panthers' reported interest in some of the draft's offensive tackles throughout their comprehensive assessments suggests they'll take one at some stage.

Although Cameron Williams is a little raw technically, his athletic upside is absolutely off the charts once he gets professional coaching and more experience. He's well worth a gamble on Day 3.

Jordan Phillips

Defensive Line | Maryland Terrapins

The Panthers could use another young defensive lineman to develop behind the core veterans in 2025. Jaden Crumedy remains an unknown quantity after an injury-plagued rookie campaign. All hope is not lost just yet, but Jordan Phillips' age and scope for additional growth make him an intriguing possibility further down the pecking order.

Phillips is a compact, explosive interior force that can wreak havoc when firing on all cylinders. He's the definition of a rough diamond, so expecting miracles right away would be foolish.

