Panthers select their Mike Evans with stunning Tetairoa McMillan pick

Just when it looked like the Carolina Panthers were finally ready to address their lackluster defense early in the 2025 NFL Draft, the front office decided to throw everyone a curveball by selecting Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and his 6-5 frame with the No. 8 overall pick in what has become a chaotic first round.

After weeks of being connected to Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, the Panthers decided to throw everyone a curveball when they used the No. 8 overall pick on McMillan. However, there may be a method to the apparent madness that Dave Canales and Dan Morgan have shown.

Canales, who worked with DK Metcalf in Seattle and Mike Evans in Tampa Bay, decided that McMillan would be the perfect player to take Bryce Young to the next level. In that context, the McMillan pick makes a ton of sense for a creative offensive coach like Canales.

Panthers draft their Mike Evans by selecting Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan in 2025 NFL Draft

McMillan piled up two conseuctive seasons with at least 80 catches, 1,300 yards, and eight touchdowns in college despite playing in an offense that featured only him in the passing game and lacked NFL talent. McMillan should have no trouble starting during his rookie year with the Panthers.

With both McMillan and Xavier Legette on the outside, Canales is banking on vertical targets who can go deep down the field being the perfect antitiode for Bryce Young's inconsistency throughout his career. Judging by how well McMillan performed in college, this is a reasonable bet to take.

McMillan and Young could be the combination that either gets Canales fired or turns him into the offensive whiz kid that Panthers fans thought they were getting when they hired him. Hopefully, McMillan helps Young and Canales' natural skills shine even brighter.