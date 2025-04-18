Panthers help Bryce Young with explosive WR prospect in latest prediction

The Carolina Panthers have done almost nothing to bolster the supporting cast around quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. One NFL Draft analyst believes he's found the perfect piece to fix this overlooked complication.

Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are happy with the wide receiver options available. They have tremendous confidence in Xavier Legette becoming a No. 1 option despite making trade inquiries for D.K. Metcalf. More is also expected of Jalen Coker in 2025 after the undrafted free agent became a nice surprise throughout another underwhelming campaign overall.

David Moore was re-signed as a rotational piece. The Panthers will also rely heavily on veteran Pro Bowl pass-catcher Adam Thielen, who isn't getting any younger but remains one of the league's most accomplished separators over short-to-intermediate routes.

That won't be enough. Morgan acknowledged the Panthers need another wide receiver, and he'll be looking to acquire one during the draft. The front-office figure believes there's a drop-off after the first three rounds, so expect Carolina to solve this need on Day 2.

Jaylin Noel could be the missing piece in Carolina Panthers' wide receiver puzzle

Eric Williams from FOX Sports thought the Panthers and Jaylin Noel would be a great match at No. 57 overall. The analyst highlighted the wideout's top-end speed and ability to be a significant threat after the catch as traits that should mesh well with the qualities Young brings to the table under center.

"[Adam] Thielen turns 35 in August and [Xavier] Legette needs to show a jump in development after an uneven performance in his rookie season. [Jaylin] Noel, with his 4.37 40 and elusiveness after the catch, would provide Carolina with another dynamic option capable of generating big plays for quarterback Bryce Young. The Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Year could also contribute as a returner." Eric Williams

Noel's been a fast riser on draft boards throughout the pre-draft assessment phase. He's a slick route runner who knows how to manipulate opposing cornerbacks effortlessly. Morgan stated he wasn't going after prospects who didn't have the college production to match their athletic intangibles. Fortunately for the Iowa State product, he's got that in abundance.

Despite having Jayden Higgins demanding his share of targets in the Cyclones' offense, Noel still produced the goods when called upon. With 80 catches for 1,194 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, he's trending up. His stock only soared after NFL scouts, coaches, and front-office personnel got a first-hand look at his attributes at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Whether Noel makes it to No. 57 overall is the big question. Much will depend on how many wide receivers go in the first round. That will lead to panic among those who miss out initially, meaning he could be taken relatively early in the second round. That leaves the Panthers out of luck unless they trade up or find a way to get another early second-round pick by trading out of the No. 8 spot.

It'll be interesting to see who the Panthers choose. But make no mistake, their preferred prospect needs to hit the ground running to give Young a fighting chance to build on his promising end to the 2024 campaign.

Nothing else will suffice.

