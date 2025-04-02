Panthers' D.K. Metcalf pursuit contradicts emphatic Xavier Legette confidence

Dave Canales believes that Xavier Legette can be the No. 1 wide receiver that Carolina Panthers fans have been clamoring for this offseason. But the team's reported pursuit of Pro Bowl pass-catcher D.K. Metcalf tells a different story.

Canales has faith that Legette can develop further throughout the offseason and become the focal point of Carolina's offense next time around. This is an opinion shared by general manager Dan Morgan, who's opted to stand pat at the wide receiver position so far this offseason.

That could, and probably will, change during the 2025 NFL Draft. But if the Panthers allocate their early selections on defense as expected, any new additions will likely be complementary pieces to what they already have.

Legette flashed promise last season. He went through some growing pains, especially when it came to his catch concentration and gaining yards after the catch. One could argue that undrafted free agent Jalen Coker outperformed the first-round pick, so a big summer awaits in pursuit of making the enhancements needed.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales contradicted himself with D.K. Metcalf admission

Canales believes Legette can become quarterback Bryce Young's go-to option long-term. However, the head coach also revealed that the Panthers tried to secure Metcalf's services when the Seattle Seahawks made him available for trade.

Nothing came from the call, so it could have been due diligence. But if there was genuine conviction in Legette's promise moving forward, why bother wasting your time looking at their similar traits?

Metcalf wasn't going to be cheap from a compensation or contractual standpoint. The Panthers were probably aware of that, considering Canales has worked with the player previously. Once the asking price was too high, Carolina sat on its hands and moved forward with the options available.

This puts more pressure on Legette. He's a first-round pick who achieved modest production last season. The former South Carolina star dealt with some nagging injuries that have reportedly been cleaned up, so hopes are high that this can result in improved consistency next time around.

Legette has a similar athletic profile to Metcalf. He's not as imposing and doesn't have the same explosive physicality as yet. What's important for Canales and his developmental staff is finding ways to maximize his attributes and raise his self-confidence in a competitive setting.

After that, everything should fall into place.

The Panthers should also expect Coker to improve after getting much more than they bargained for with the Holy Cross graduate. Adam Thielen was enthused enough by the project's direction to put off retirement for another season at least. This keeps Young's best route-runner and dependable presence around, although asking him to be a No. 1 option at 35 years old is unfair.

With David Moore coming back on a one-year deal and the promise of another wideout coming via the 2025 NFL Draft, this will be the group Young has to work with next season. If the offensive line continues its dominance, the rushing attack thrives following the addition of Rico Dowdle to go alongside Chuba Hubbard, and the defense becomes more competitive, the Panthers have a shot to enter the NFC South championship race.

However, if Legette fluffs his lines, it won't be long before the finger-pointing begins.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis