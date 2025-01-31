Carolina Panthers' superb resurgence coaxes Adam Thielen away from retirement

Adam Thielen went into the offseason contemplating his future. The Carolina Panthers' resurgence and improved culture have coaxed the prolific wide receiver away from retirement.

Thielen was supposed to be a dependable slot receiver after the Panthers spent a first-round pick on Xavier Legette and made a daring trade for Pro Bowl pass-catcher Diontae Johnson. Unfortunate circumstances led to the veteran being a focal point once again.

Things didn't start well for Thielen, who went to injured reserve after suffering a hamstring tear when securing a touchdown grab against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. When the former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State came back, he didn't skip a beat.

Although Thielen might have lost a step, he's an elite route technician capable of generating separation effortlessly. Bryce Young leaned on this heavily upon returning to the starting lineup. Their chemistry developed during the previous campaign served them and the Panthers well over the second half of 2024.

Thielen was outstanding. He took on the mantle of being Carolina's go-to guy once again and thrived. As an established leader, he had no trouble lending support and guidance to the likes of Legette or Jalen Coker through their pivotal rookie transitions.

Adam Thielen credits Carolina Panthers' raised culture for giving him added motivation

Now, he's going to give it another go.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the Hilton Grand Vacations' LPGA Tournament of Champions, Thielen thinks he still has a lot of good football left. He also credited the improved culture being installed by head coach Dave Canales and Young's notable leap forward as reasons to stave off retirement for another season at least.

"Yeah, I think I still have some more football in me. We'll see how that plays out in the next few weeks. I think there's probably more times now that you're like, "all right, there's probably not much more." So you know there's an end in sight, but when that exactly will be is kind of a year to year thing. I think that's what has enticed me to want to play again is just the progression, the leadership, the type of things that they're doing to try to create a winning culture. I really believe in what they're doing. So there's a lot to look forward to, especially with Bryce and his progression. And then, you know, just being able to add some pieces and see what happens." Adam Thielen

This is a huge boost for the Panthers. General manager Dan Morgan will likely strengthen the weapons around Young this offseason. Having someone like Thielen — a reliable option capable of moving the chains and leading from the front — is only going to help Carolina's cause.

It's another sign of stability. Thielen's retirement would have left a gaping hole on the field and in the locker room. Having him around only adds to the continuity around Young within the same schematic concepts. It's been a long time since the Panthers had these rock-solid foundations to build upon.

Every Panthers fan should be thrilled that Thielen is staying on to see out the final year of his deal. And if this is the wideout's final campaign of what's been a highly productive career, his teammates will be giving it everything they have.

