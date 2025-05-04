Analysts are wrong about Jadeveon Clowney and the Panthers need to see it

Trading up for two edge rushers on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft was a bold yet necessary move from the Carolina Panthers. Dan Morgan needed to add more explosiveness to Ejiro Evero's pass-rushing options, but it's come with growing speculation about Jadeveon Clowney's future among the media.

One NFL analyst believes the Panthers should strike while the iron is hot and trade Clowney to the highest bidder this offseason.

NFL analyst believes Carolina Panthers should trade Jadeveon Clowney this offseason

Sterling Xie from Pro Football Network thought the arrivals of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen could make Clowney surplus to requirements in a contract year. He also thought that contending teams would be more than willing to take him off Carolina's hands in their quest to add another immediate difference-maker into the equation.

"With Carolina improving but still in its rebuild phase, the Panthers should allow the rookies every opportunity to play in 2025. That could put a player like Jadeveon Clowney on the trade block, both this offseason and ahead of the in-season trade deadline. At 32 years old in a contract year, Clowney is one of the more obvious trade targets league-wide. His age means he doesn’t really fit in with the Panthers’ timeline, but he’s still effective enough that contending teams should love to have the former first overall pick in their pass-rushing rotation." Sterling Xie

Morgan didn't rule anything out when discussing Clowney's future. He said the Panthers were still assessing the roster, and any such decision to part ways with or retain the former No. 1 pick hasn't been determined as yet. Although it might be tempting, Carolina should resist the urge.

Of course, everyone has a price. If the Panthers receive what they believe to be an acceptable offer for Clowney, there's no doubt Morgan will consider the possibility. But looking at the experience, how well he performed in difficult circumstances last season, and his potential influence on Scourton and Umanmielen during their rookie transitions, keeping him around would be wise.

Clowney doesn't have many good years left, so landing on a contending team could be something he'd relish. But the fact he wanted to play closer to home and Carolina being on the up at long last should ensure an extended stay for the duration of his contract.

What comes after that is less certain, especially if Scourton and Umanmielen impose themselves immediately. For now, the positives to keeping him around far outweigh the negatives.

However, if Morgan gets a good offer, all bets are off.

