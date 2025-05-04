NFL personality’s bold Carolina Panthers projection has fans buzzing

The Carolina Panthers are on the cusp of making their presence felt once again. That's an opinion shared by a leading NFL personality, who believes Dave Canales' squad will be a team to watch next season.

Rich Eisen from the NFL Network placed the Panthers at No. 3 on his list of teams who could be embarking on breakout campaigns in 2025. He cited quarterback Bryce Young's growth, the team's personality shining through, and their recruitment this offseason as reasons behind his optimism.

Carolina Panthers tipped for 2025 breakout campaign by Rich Eisen

They have to prove it on the field, but people are starting to look at this perennial struggler a little differently under the new regime.

"Let them keep overlooking. The way they finished, you always look at the way a team finishes and how it can roll into the following year. I saw it with my own two eyes in Munich, that's where it all started with Bryce Young starting to put some games together. Dave Canales, the head coach, comes from the Pete Carroll tree. He said they are going to start seeing more success when he sees everyone's personality come out on the field. I liked their draft, and we'll see what it looks like in Carolina. But they've got a chance for a nice comeback season." Rich Eisen

Fans are growing increasingly optimistic. The Panthers made some encouraging strides over the second half of 2024 despite having a historically bad defense holding them back. Dan Morgan rectified this issue throughout a frantic recruitment period. There are still a couple of holes to fill, but things look much more balanced on the playing personnel side.

Canales is confident his young players can continue to develop. There is continuity and stability for the first time under David Tepper's ownership. This project is getting the required time, and the strides made last season represent a solid foundation from which to build. If the free-agent investments leave their mark and the team's 2025 draft class hits the ground running, a winning record becomes an attainable objective.

Proving it on the gridiron will be the most difficult part. The NFL is a cutthroat business where the margins for error are razor-thin. Even so, the Panthers should fancy their chances of being competitive if they get some better fortune on the health front.

Eisen believes in the Panthers. He's not alone in that regard, which leaves fans buzzing before preparations for the 2025 campaign gather pace.

Putting everything together is the difficult part. But don't be surprised if the Panthers become a surprise some teams don't see coming when competitive action commences.

