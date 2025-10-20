5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' hard-fought success at the Jets

It wasn't pretty, and there is still a lot that needs to be cleaned up. However, the Carolina Panthers managed to overcome some setbacks en route to securing their fourth victory in the last five contests.

The New York Jets played their part. They were awful offensively, devoid of inspiration or ideas. Justin Fields was benched at halftime, and something was also amiss with running back Breece Hall. Carolina could only beat what was in front of them, which they managed to accomplish with minimal fuss.

This puts the Panthers at 4-3 through seven weeks. They haven't reached these heights since the 2021 season, but this feels different. It feels like Dave Canales' squad is ascending at the right time, and the fan base couldn't be more enthused as the midseason point approaches.

Confidence is building. This squad is maturing together. Their big-time performers are stepping up when needed most, and momentum is on their side. They are doing what's needed to get over the line, but they will get a stern measuring stick next time out when the Buffalo Bills visit Bank of America Stadium off their bye week.

That's for the near future. For now, here are five winners and two losers from Carolina's hard-fought triumph at Bank of America Stadium.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' victory over the NY Jets in Week 7

Winner No. 1

Carolina Panthers pass-rush

This unit has been much-maligned this season. Despite all the defensive improvements, the Carolina Panthers have struggled to generate enough pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Losing Patrick Jones II for the season with a back complication that required surgery wasn't exactly going to help the cause.

That all changed against the New York Jets. Carolina's front seven caused absolute havoc in pass-rushing situations. This all started in the trenches with Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson, and the rookie duo of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen also flashed immense promise.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Panthers recorded a season-high with 16 total pressures in Week 7. Their six sacks and 36.4 percent pressure success rate were also better than anything they've accomplished in 2025 previously. One game doesn't change much in the grand scheme of things, but it's a step on the right path nonetheless.

Ensuring this becomes the standard moving forward is the next challenge. Achieving the same against Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be more testing. However, Buffalo's offensive line had a hard time picking up blitzes against the Atlanta Falcons, so another profitable afternoon couldn't be completely dismissed.