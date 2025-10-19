Latest Bryce Young injury updates after Panthers QB leaves Week 7 vs. Jets

The Carolina Panthers were seemingly coasting to a victory against the New York Jets in Week 7. Third-year quarterback Bryce Young was looking comfortable, but a concerning development in the third quarter changed everything for the ascending signal-caller.

Young was seen limping to the locker room with a little over two weeks remaining in the third. There didn't seem to be a big hit or massive collision that caused the issue when he was sacked, but the Panthers were correct to err on the side of caution. The last thing that head coach Dave Canales needs is for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to be missing an extended period, but fans were anxiously awaiting what came next.

The former Alabama standout was methodical over the first half, taking what the Jets' defense gave him. Carolina's defense was having its way with Justin Fields, who was benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor at the half. Still, hobbling to the locker room wasn't a good look for Young.

Carolina Panthers officially listed Bryce Young as questionable with an ankle injury

Just when the Panthers are seemingly starting to generate some positive momentum, Young got hurt. The Jets sensed it and began to show signs of life, that was until stud cornerback Jaycee Horn came up with a phenomenal interception in the end zone to halt this positivity.

As for Young? He didn't come out of the locker room immediately and was replaced by Andy Dalton. He was officially listed as questionable with an ankle complication, which could hinder his ability to be mobile and extend plays.

He was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

It's far from ideal for Young or the Panthers. They've shown a significant amount of faith in the signal-caller, and he's finally starting to make returns on Carolina's lofty investment. If this ankle problem forces him to miss time, that's going to be a problem.

Hopefully, it doesn't come down to that.