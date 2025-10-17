NFL insider said what Panthers fans have already figured out about Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers are suddenly gaining headlines for all the right reasons. That didn't look possible after a 0-2 start that quickly turned to 1-3, so it's a testament to the culture being built by head coach Dave Canales and how much this squad is still fighting to be competitive.

With the lowly New York Jets next up, the Panthers have a chance to go into uncharted territory. It's been a long time since they had a winning record through seven games. That should provide enough motivation to keep standards high and prevent complacency from becoming an issue.

Bryce Young will be demanding nothing less. The quarterback's performance levels aren't perfect just yet, but it's starting to come together. More importantly, the Panthers have found the recipe Canales wants for his offense over the last two weeks, which centers on establishing a strong ground attack to take pressure off the signal-caller.

Carolina Panthers' belief in quarterback Bryce Young is only increasing

It's been a recipe for success. Whether it continues is debatable, but NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that there is a growing belief in the building that Young can be the franchise-caliber presence under center that this organization needs.

"Tons of fun stories in the NFL right now, but one of them not getting enough attention: Bryce Young’s continued improvement for the emerging 3-3 Panthers. Still just 24 years old, Young has engineered two straight game-winning drives while making a series of timely throws (namely to Jimmy Horn Jr. and Hunter Renfrow) you’d expect from a top-tier QB. His combination of accuracy and clutch play has led to exciting times in Carolina, and a sustained internal belief that Young is a true franchise QB." Jordan Schultz

Fans have already figured this out. Even through Young's difficult start to the campaign, confidence in the former Alabama standout never wavered. There was no hint of Canales benching him again, despite some wild questions and speculation in the media. This sentiment is shared by the locker room, with teammates fully behind the No. 1 pick in 2023.

His leadership, even when down 17-0 at home to the Miami Dolphins, only lent further weight to this claim. Young never panicked. He kept everyone motivated and was ultra-confident about his ability to get the Panthers back into the game. When it paid off handsomely, that didn't go unnoticed by other influential franchise cornerstones.

This is Young's team until further notice. He's got some hard work ahead, and the turnovers need to come down. However, if the Panthers can keep things close enough for the offense to be well-balanced, the Mater Dei High School graduate has the tools needed to come through in the clutch.

The Panthers know it. And now, the entire league is finally coming around.