Early odds and prediction for Panthers' Week 7 crossroads trip to the Jets

The Carolina Panthers are not reveling in their newfound adulation. Dave Canales' squad might be gaining buzz in league circles after their mini-renaissance in recent weeks, but staying focused on the long-term objective remains the primary goal.

Taking things one game at a time, prepare effectively, and the rest will take care of itself. It's been a recipe for success so far, and Canales will be hoping this continues in Week 7 when they travel to the New York Jets.

The Jets came into the campaign with optimism. Things have unraveled quickly, but Carolina has lost all three road games in 2025 to date. Nothing can be taken for granted. Even so, this looks like a fantastic opportunity to finally get back to a winning record when hope was fading over the opening fortnight.

Carolina Panthers at NY Jets game details

Date: Sunday, October 19

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers at NY Jets early odds for Week 7

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 1.5-point favorites over the Jets in Week 7. This was the other way around to open, but the injury to prolific wide receiver Garrett Wilson shifted the dynamic considerably.

Carolina -1.5 points: -114 (bet $114 to win 100)

New York +1.5 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of -126 currently (bet $126 to win $100). The Jets are only slight underdogs at MetLife Stadium despite being winless through six games at +108 (bet $100 to win $108).

FanDuel Sportsbook is not expecting a shootout, setting the over/under at 42.5 points for the contest. This is available at -110, depending on which side of the target you fancy (bet $110 to win $100).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Carolina Panthers at NY Jets prediction for Week 7

These two teams are heading in different directions. The Panthers have won three out of their last four games, with momentum and positivity across the franchise surging to levels not seen for years. On the other hand, the Jets are 0-6, significantly lacking talent and struggling to find an identity under new head coach Aaron Glenn.

The Panthers know what it's like to be down and out. That means they won't be underestimating the Jets, especially considering they still have productive performers like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams leading the charge on defense.

That unit is led by Steve Wilks, the former Panthers' interim head coach who galvanized the squad after Matt Rhule was mercifully fired. That's an interesting storyline, but Carolina will be all business when the time comes.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win

If they can start quickly, that should give them a significant edge en route to yet another impressive win.