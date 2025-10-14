The Carolina Panthers have quietly won three of their last four games. Not many would have predicted that after their sluggish 0-2 start to the campaign, but it should provide head coach Dave Canales with enough proof that things are finally starting to trend in the right direction.

Keeping this up is the next challenge. Momentum is on Carolina's side, but it won't take long for that to change if the same high standards aren't met. They have a real opportunity to make genuine progress, so getting complacent is not an option — not when the Panthers have experienced almost nothing but misery for nearly a decade.

Stacking good performances in the coming weeks should stand them in good stead. With this in mind, we took a look at how Carolina might fare over the next four games after the team's memorable win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Predicting the Panthers' next four games after 3-3 start in 2025

Carolina Panthers at NY Jets - Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 19

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Channel: FOX

The lowly New York Jets are next up for the Panthers in Week 6. They are currently 0-6 and are working on the back of a long trip home from London, so the opportunity awaiting Carolina cannot be overstated.

People are already labeling this as a potential trap game. However, the Jets look like a complete mess right now, which is something Canales will be looking to capitalize on if his side performs as they have in recent weeks.

Prediction: Win (4-3)

Carolina Panthers vs. Bills - Week 8

Date: Sunday, October 26

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

The Panthers are currently unbeaten at Bank of America Stadium. They'll need to produce a performance better than anything they've accomplished so far in 2025 for that to remain the case in Week 8. That's because reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are coming to town.

Buffalo isn't invincible by any stretch. This will be an outstanding measuring stick to see how far the Panthers have come, but winning does seem like a step too far right now.

Prediction: Loss (4-4)

Carolina Panthers at Packers - Week 9

Date: Sunday, November 2

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

Channel: FOX

Things don't get much easier for the Panthers in Week 9 when they travel to the Green Bay Packers. They are grinding out results rather than doing anything too flashy, but the fact that Matt LaFleur's squad is 3-1-1 without playing all that well is a testament to how dangerous they can be.

Trading for All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons raised Green Bay's expectations considerably. The Panthers are not without a chance, but it'll be a massive test with no margin for error.

Prediction: Loss (4-5)

Carolina Panthers vs. Saints - Week 10

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

It wasn't long ago that the New Orleans Saints were the kings of the NFC South. Now, after a steady freefall after Sean Payton's departure and Drew Brees' retirement, they are the division's bottom feeder.

At 1-5 on the season, the Saints could have the No. 1 pick next spring. They won't be giving up without a fight, but this represents an ideal chance for the Panthers to get themselves to .500 before two tricky-looking games on the road.

Prediction: Win (5-5)

And if someone had offered Panthers fans the chance to be 5-5 through 10 games, they'd have taken it.