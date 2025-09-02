Bombshell report reveals why Panthers refused Micah Parsons trade

Micah Parsons' blockbuster trade to the Green Bay Packers sent shockwaves through the NFL. But a recent insider revelation hinted that the Carolina Panthers also threw their hat into the ring.

The Panthers haven't been in the business of making bold trades since general manager Dan Morgan took charge. He's been more interested in stockpiling assets and building a long-term plan for sustained growth. However, getting the chance to acquire an All-Pro performer entering their prime doesn't come along every day.

According to Jeremy Fowler from ESPN, during an appearance on 106.7 The Fan, the Panthers also called the Dallas Cowboys about what it might take to bring Parsons into the fold. Morgan was reportedly unwilling to give up Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown as part of the deal, leaving the Packers free to get their primary target at great expense.

Carolina Panthers were unwilling to give up Derrick Brown in Micah Parsons trade talks

Brown is an integral part of the team's strategy. The Panthers' defensive front crumbled without him last season, which only strengthened his importance. Parsons would have provided an exceptional boost to Carolina's pass rush, but their run-stopping prowess would have taken a monumental hit along the way.

Couple this with the draft picks and the record-breaking contract extension, and it's not hard to see why this was a bridge too far for the Panthers at this stage of their rebuild. Morgan was right to inquire, but he was also right not to meet the asking price that under-fire owner/general manager Jerry Jones was demanding.

If the Panthers were better balanced with more salary-cap flexibility, it's a different story. That's unfortunately not the case, and there's no guarantee Parsons would have signed a lucrative deal with Carolina given its disastrous performances in recent years.

It's a sign of Morgan's ambition. He's got a fierce desire to make the Panthers feared around the league again. Parsons would be arguably the best pass-rusher Carolina has had since Julius Peppers was at the peak of his powers. But the compensation was simply too rich, especially if the Cowboys wanted Brown in return.

The stars were not aligned for the Panthers to make a seismic shift that would have instantly propelled them into win-now territory. But if the necessary progress arrives this season and the right opportunity presents itself before the trade deadline or next offseason, Morgan might be better positioned to swing for the fences.

Time will tell on that, but giving up Brown and two first-round picks for Parsons was rightfully rejected.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis