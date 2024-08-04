Emotions run high as Carolina Panthers icon earns NFL immortality
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers don't have many strong connections to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sam Mills was the first. On an emotionally charged afternoon in Canton, Ohio, Julius Peppers became the second.
One of the greatest defensive ends of all time took to the stage for his well-deserved first-ballot enshrinement. Seeing Peppers in the prestigious gold jacket was a heartwarming sight for fans - especially those who were fortunate enough to see the former North Carolina standout at the peak of his powers.
Peppers is a man of few words normally. He preferred to lead by example and let his dominant production do the talking. However, the sense of this monumental occasion wasn't lost on the No. 2 pick when taking stock of this huge honor during a phenomenal acceptance speech.
Julius Peppers thanks Carolina Panthers fans during enshrinement speech
The two-time All-Decade Team selection spoke with great fondness about his time with the Panthers, where he started and finished his career via stops on the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. As always, Peppers was quick to lay the praise on his teammates and coaches, which is a testament to the humble man with the fiercest on-field persona imaginable.
"And Panthers Nation. You can travel the world but there's no place like home. So thank you for having my back since the day I was drafted and always showing me love. So to all of the fans, thank you for your passion, your loyalty, your enthusiasm and your own way for showing support. You guys are the reason that we do what we do and this game is nothing without you. So thank you to all the fans. I want to thank Dave and Nicole Tepper for your support and your friendship. You know, nobody had it all figured out from the start, but I believe in you guys and just know our time is coming. So in the words of the great Sam Mills, just Keep Pounding."- Julius Peppers via Panthers.com
It was an incredible weekend - one that will live long in the memory of Peppers and fans who idolized the player. He's an example for others to follow. He always kept the same mindset whether the team was doing well or not. This stood the test of time and allowed the edge force to maintain outstanding standards way into his 30s - something that only strengthens an incredible legacy.
Peppers' place on the Mount Rushmore of Panthers players is firmly established. Now, his face and jersey will be remembered through the ages with the NFL immortals.
Attention now turns to which former Panthers star will be next to get enshrined. Steve Smith Sr. is still waiting for the call despite a glittering career. Longevity is against legendary linebacker Luke Kuechly entering first-time eligibility in 2025, but his accomplishments speak for themselves.
Getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is tough. Getting in on the first ballot is saved only for the truly elite. After a career that is up there with almost anybody, anything less for Peppers would have been criminal.