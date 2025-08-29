Jerry Jones faces truth David Tepper learned long ago after Micah Parsons trade

David Tepper's move to the proverbial shadows represented a refreshing change of pace for the Carolina Panthers. It's not a coincidence that the organization is on a more stable footing, working towards a long-term plan without the owner meddling too much in the football operation.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would be wise to consider following Tepper's lead after inexplicably trading All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Parsons and Jones have been at loggerheads over the summer. The owner/general manager thought he had a deal in place without consultation from his agent. That dented his pride, and the billionaire refused to budge. But most fans and analysts thought something would get worked out before their opening night curtain raiser against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carolina Panthers should be thankful David Tepper (finally) saw the error of his ways

Think again.

Jones shipped Parsons to the Packers for two first-round picks and ageing defensive tackle Kenny Clark. This came with inevitable disbelief and fury from fans, but the enigmatic figure doesn't regret the decision whatsoever.

"Nothing at all in terms of regret. You're asking if I regret, no, I don't regret that at all. I'm very, very excited about the prospects of what we've done for the Cowboys here. I wouldn't have done it. I wouldn't have done it. I had total control over being able to have it the other way. So, I'm excited. We got what we wanted." Jerry Jones via NFL.com

Tepper was the league's worst owner for a brief period once Dan Snyder sold the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris' ownership group. That began to change after an embarrassing 2023 campaign that forced Carolina to give up the No. 1 overall pick in 2024 to the Chicago Bears. Some harsh truths were laid at the hedge fund manager's door, and he took a positive step by letting Dan Morgan, Brandt Tilis, and head coach Dave Canales take center stage.

Instead, Tepper offered advice, especially when it came to trade value (his expertise). He focused on being a strong community presence and improving the Panthers' facilities behind the scenes. There is a long road ahead, but the signs are pointing up at long last.

Jones should do the same, but he won't. He loves the spotlight too much and likes complete control of everything. He sees the NFL as a reality show where he is the biggest star of all.

He also doesn't like people standing up to him. First, it was Jimmy Johnson. Now, it's Parsons.

And the result was the same.

At least Tepper was impressionable enough to eventually step back from the limelight when the Panthers hit rock bottom. Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, Jones is too far along the line for that.

