Silence from David Tepper becomes the Panthers' loudest victory

David Tepper is a changed man these days. The Carolina Panthers owner has seen the error of his previous ways and altered his approach to the team's benefit. It's something fans have been clamoring for ever since he bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson.

One clip during the team's recent behind-the-scenes documentary on the 2025 NFL Draft lent further weight to these claims. It also sent Tepper's redemption arc soaring to levels not seen before.

Tensions were high in Carolina's draft room. They wanted wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, and he was there for the taking at No. 8 overall. However, general manager Dan Morgan and executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis were anticipating a call from the Los Angeles Rams, which arrived when Carolina was on the clock.

Morgan and Tilis had a price in mind to move back. It was a king's ransom that the Rams were unwilling to pay. When they refused, the Panthers' decision was straightforward.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is moving differently under the current regime

It was more exceptionally put-together insight from Carolina's creative team. As for Tepper? He was an innocent bystander throughout a hugely important decision, placing full trust in Morgan and Tilis to make the right call.

That wouldn't have been the case in previous years. Pat McAfee agreed, proclaiming this a fantastic sign for fans that Tepper finally believes in the current project enough to stay on the fringes.

"What I noticed though, at one point, they looked at (David) Tepper to get an answer, Tepper didn’t say sh*t. All anybody has said about Tepper is that he’s hands-on, hands-on, hands-on. Too handsy, too involved. He’s not letting the football people do their thing. We just watched in the biggest moment for their franchise, a top ten pick, he just sat there and let everybody do their jobs. I think if you’re a Panthers fan, you love everything you saw there." Pat McAfee via SI

Morgan and Tilis commended Tepper for being a valuable resource. He's a trader by nature and an extremely successful one. The billionaire hedge fund manager is on hand to provide guidance, but he's leaving the final decisions to his football guys.

Again, that hasn't always been his desire.

Tepper was a notorious meddler once upon a time. Being burned by Matt Rhule — a man he gave full personnel control to with no NFL experience — stung considerably. He didn't want the same to happen again, which placed too much pressure on others and left the owner with a trigger-happy reputation around the league.

Things are different now.

He believes in the current long-term strategy. His relationships with Morgan, Tilis, and head coach Dave Canales are solid, with trust from all parties. It's the biggest breath of fresh air imaginable, one that can hopefully springboard the Panthers to a new era of prosperity after years in the proverbial abyss.

Tepper is restoring his reputation. Not many thought that was possible just a few short months ago, but it's happening in front of our eyes.

