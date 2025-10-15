Dave Canales drops brutal injury news Panthers fans were dreading

Just when it looked like the Carolina Panthers were getting fully healthy and brimming with momentum after winning three of their last four contests, head coach Dave Canales was forced to accept yet another body blow.

It's been the tale of the tape in Carolina for years. Injury problems have ravaged this franchise. Everything from Cam Newton's shoulder to Luke Kuechly's concussions and everything else that followed has been a stain on the organization. Now that things are finally trending up, Canales can ill afford some of his established veterans missing time.

Unfortunately, that's what's occurred. And it was the news Panthers fans were dreading.

Carolina Panthers suffer Patrick Jones II injury blow at the worst possible time

Canales confirmed that veteran edge rusher Patrick Jones II will miss the rest of 2025 after suffering a back injury that will require surgery. The free-agent signing had made a decent start to life in Carolina, so this represents a setback that will force others to step up in his absence.

This places the onus squarely on the rookie duo of Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Dan Morgan thought enough of the pair to trade up twice on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft to secure their services. They've both shown immense promise, and their influence is on the rise. Now, they must grow up quickly to ensure Jones' absence is not sorely felt.

It's a problem Canales and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could have done without. Jones woke up on Monday feeling sore in his lower back, and the issue was severe enough to shut him down for the entire campaign. Special-teams ace Thomas Incoom could get more involvement, and the head coach also suggested that Boogie Basham is likely to get called up from the practice squad in Week 7 against the New York Jets.

This is why Morgan focused so heavily on fortifying depth in the trenches and on the edge of Carolina's defense this offseason. The general manager didn't want to get caught short again. And this strategy is already bearing fruit.

Canales will roll with the punches. Every squad gets a few injuries over the campaign. How they manage them is the big turning point between success and failure.

Jones is a solid pro and a dependable performer. It's a next man up scenario for the Panthers, which will probably involve Scourton logging reps on early downs and Umanmielen coming in as a rotational pass-rusher when the situation dictates.

All Jones can do is focus on his recovery and look to make a lasting contribution in 2026, which is the final year of his deal.