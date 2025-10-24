Dave Canales gave the Bryce Young injury update Panthers fans expected

Insider reports suggested that the Carolina Panthers would be without quarterback Bryce Young in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. However, that has not been an opinion shared by head coach Dave Canales throughout their preparations.

Young wasn't seen doing much at practice. However, he wasn't moving like someone with a high ankle sprain. He's got one, of course, but it looks to be on the mild side, considering how well he was jogging and running on it in front of the media.

That didn't guarantee Young's participation. The Panthers were giving veteran backup Andy Dalton all the first-team reps in readiness to take the field at Bank of America Stadium this weekend. He's got plenty of experience, but his limitations are apparent at this late stage of the three-time Pro Bowler's career.

Canales stated that Young was day-to-day and that they were taking things step by step before making a final decision. This is the last thing the Panthers or the signal-caller needed with momentum finally on their side. They have won four of their previous five games, including three in a row. Not having the former Alabama standout under center versus one of the league's Super Bowl favorites represents a blow.

Carolina Panthers officially listed Bryce Young as doubtful for Week 8

As the team went through a lighter session on Friday, the Heisman Trophy winner was seen working out and stretching with the medical trainer. Things didn't look especially promising, and it came as no surprise to see Canales immediately broach the topic when he spoke to the reporters in attendance.

The coach confirmed that Young would be listed as doubtful for the contest. That usually involves being ruled out either on the Saturday or before the game, so it seems for the smart money as if Dalton will lead the charge.

A team spokesman later confirmed that Dalton will start, regardless of whether Young is healthy enough to play or not.

Whether Young will perhaps be healthy enough to suit up remains to be seen. That seems unlikely, leaving Hendon Hooker to step into backup duties, according to Canales. Not exactly ideal, but it's also the big reason why Carolina gave Dalton a two-year extension this offseason.

They recognized his value as a backup and as a strong mentor to Young. He knows how to deploy Canales' scheme effectively, and he can manage games effectively if the Panthers keep things close. He won't pick up a team and win games these days, but he's sensible enough not to lose them either.

The Panthers will have to make the best of a bad situation. And if they can somehow beat the Bills without Young, that'll be their most significant statement of intent yet.