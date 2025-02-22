Andy Dalton contract structure represents win-win for the Carolina Panthers

Andy Dalton became an influential figure behind the scenes last season. The Carolina Panthers rewarded him accordingly with a new two-year contract before free agency.

This was somewhat surprising to fans, but the benefits are there for all to see. It keeps continuity around Bryce Young entering his third season. It also gives the Panthers a capable understudy with scheme familiarity if the former Alabama standout is forced to miss time.

Dalton could have bided his time to wait for a potential chance to start somewhere. This isn't the strongest quarterback draft class as prospects decide to stay in college with NIL becoming more prominent. Considering how many quarterback-needy teams there are around the league, the possibility wasn't completely dismissed.

Instead, Dalton accepted his fate as a backup and mentor. He believes in the project and thinks the Panthers finally have the right people in place to make further strides next season and beyond.

"I think the trajectory of this team is trending in the right direction, and you want to be a part of it. From when it wasn't as easy to win games and to see where it's going to go and to feel where it's going to go. The right people are here, and they're going to keep adding to it, so it's something that I didn't want to just be part of at the beginning of it and then be away and then see the success and see where it goes. But now I want to be part of the whole building of this thing." Andy Dalton

Dalton penned a two-year, $8 million deal with $6 million guaranteed. This could rise to $10 million depending on incentives, which is reasonable backup money with a soaring salary cap around the league.

Over the Cap provided further information about how the contract is structured. Dalton's cap number will be lower next season. There is also a voided year on the deal to spread out his payment.

Andy Dalton's new contract is structured to benefit the Carolina Panthers

2025:

Base salary: $1.225 million

Prorated signing bonus: $1.848 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Guaranteed salary: $1.335 million

2025 salary-cap hit: $3.203 million

2026:

Base salary: $3.9 million

Prorated signing bonus: $1.848 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Guaranteed salary: $2.0 million

2026 salary-cap hit: $5.848 million

2027 (voided year):

2027 salary-cap hit: $1.848 million

Some fans were in their feelings about extending Dalton, but it was the right call to make. He's a model professional, a respected leader, and a tremendous support system for Young. Upsetting the apple cart heading into a pivotal 2025 campaign for the franchise could have done more harm than good.

Besides, it's not like the free-agent quarterback class is loaded with better alternatives in the same price bracket.

From the Panthers' standpoint, they'll be hoping Dalton doesn't see the field much. He'll get some reps in the preseason and mop-up duty, but that's about it. His most important objective is helping Young prepare and develop as the Heisman Trophy winner continues to come into his own.

That's it. And there's a lot to be said for having that stability anywhere on the Panthers' roster.

