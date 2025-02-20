Panthers insider provides sound reasoning behind Andy Dalton's extension

The Carolina Panthers maintained continuity in their quarterback room by re-signing Andy Dalton to a two-year deal before free agency. That bizarrely came with dismay and criticism from sections of the fanbase on social media.

People will find something, anything, to complain about. Whether it's for attention, engagement, or a combination of the two is anyone's guess. But there needs to be a level of trust attached to the team's decision-making process in general manager Dan Morgan's second offseason at the helm.

Dalton's deal comes with $6 million guaranteed and could rise to $10 million with incentives. It keeps stability around Bryce Young with someone he trusts. That could be worth its weight in gold heading into an important campaign for the Heisman Trophy winner.

Fans wanted someone else. With Young flourishing, developing another signal-caller as an emergency was being touted. That could still arrive via the draft, but it's not like Dalton returning doesn't come with benefits.

Carolina Panthers insider vindicates team's decision to extend Andy Dalton

Joe Person from The Athletic provided sound reasoning behind the Panthers' decision to retain Dalton. The respected insider highlighted the professional dynamic in the quarterback room and the veteran's familiarity with the system as core components behind the move. That might not hold a ton of weight with some fans, but that's not the case inside the franchise.

"A toxic quarterback room can easily infect an entire locker room. And the QB situation last year in Carolina — with [Bryce] Young getting benched after two games and then reclaiming it when [Andy] Dalton injured his thumb in a car accident — could have gotten messy. But Dalton handled everything with class. The Panthers could have brought in another veteran to pair with Young. But there’s no guarantee he would have been as accepting of his backup role as Dalton has been. Dalton knows the offense, knows the offensive coaches and has a good relationship with Young. Also, Dalton showed with his 300-yard, three-TD game at Las Vegas he can still sling it when called upon." Joe Person

Dalton is a solid professional who's embraced the backup role. He didn't complain when an unfortunate car accident caused him to lose his starting job. The former second-round pick out of TCU focused on the task at hand, assisting Young through a pivotal transition and helping him seize a second (and perhaps final) chance.

This is a relatively quiet period of the offseason. Panthers fans are addicted to complaining after enduring almost nothing but misery throughout David Tepper's ownership. Having a stable foundation is taking some adjustment, but Morgan and head coach Dave Canales know what they're doing within their aligned long-term vision for the future.

It's a move to maintain familiarity at an important time. Dalton will be more like an extra quarterbacks coach rather than someone tasked with significant on-field responsibilities. That falls on Young, who looked like a potential franchise-caliber presence under center once confidence was restored away from the spotlight.

Fans can complain all they like if it makes them feel better. Dalton coming back was an absolute no-brainer. Hopefully, his relationship with Young continues to grow and this extension proves to be a shrewd piece of business.

