NFL insider just stirred the pot again with latest Bryce Young comments

Bryce Young displayed the correct resolve to bounce back in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. His two turnovers on consecutive drives to start the contest didn't significantly impact the overall outcome, but the Carolina Panthers cannot afford for this to become an ongoing trend.

Young's already recorded four interceptions and three fumbles in the opening five games. It's a complication that must be eradicated quickly, and one NFL insider revealed that people around the league are keeping a close eye on his status.

Dave Canales could have easily taken Young out of the firing line. He did after two games last season, but another demotion would likely spell the end of the signal-caller's time in Carolina. The head coach kept faith, and he was rewarded with a strong-willed effort that got the Panthers their second triumph.

NFL insider believes Carolina Panthers could still move on from Bryce Young

Dan Graziano from ESPN, citing sources around the league, thought Young's leash might be shorter than people think. The insider believes that the former Alabama standout's momentum is waning, and the Panthers may face a significant decision regarding his fifth-year option if the required improvements don't materialize.

"The Panthers so far are standing by QB Bryce Young, who recovered from a rough start Sunday and brought Carolina back to beat Miami. But there are people around the league who are watching that situation to see whether Young, who hasn't maintained the momentum that he finished with last season, could get benched again for Andy Dalton if he doesn't show improvement soon. Young is 27th in the league in QBR, is completing just 60.9% of his passes and has seven touchdown passes to four interceptions. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option decision to make in May on the 2023 first overall pick, and it's possible they could be in the market for a new QB next offseason." Dan Graziano, ESPN

This seems a little dramatic. Young is turning the football over too much; nobody can deny that. However, the flashes demonstrated so far this season suggest he can become a franchise-caliber presence under center by protecting the football more effectively.

The Panthers haven't lost confidence in Young. Canales and general manager Dan Morgan remain confident he can meet expectations. The players in the locker room are still firmly behind the Heisman Trophy winner, which is arguably the most significant positive above all else.

Morgan is running the Panthers with a business-first mindset with no sentiment attached. Canales wasn't around when Young was drafted. These are things to keep in mind if the No. 1 pick in 2023 can't put a consistent run of games together.

That's the worst-case scenario everyone associated with the Panthers is aiming to avoid. Young, most of all.