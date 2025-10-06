5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' comeback success against Dolphins

Things looked incredibly bleak for the Carolina Panthers early in their Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins. Sloppy turnovers were punished, leaving Dave Canales' squad down 17 points in the first quarter. Some fans turned off, fearing another heavy defeat after such a lackluster opening to proceedings.

And then, the tide began to shift. The Panthers came out with renewed purpose. They began to impose their will on the Dolphins and got their way back into the contest when all hope was fading. And when the time came to come through in the clutch, quarterback Bryce Young delivered.

It wasn't perfect, not by any stretch of the imagination. However, being 2-3 looks a whole lot better than 1-4 in the grand scheme of things. There are still some things to clean up, and this slow start would have been punished against a better team. But the Panthers are still in the fight.

The result was much more important than the performance. This is a morale boost that everyone associated with the franchise desperately needed. Canales must get his team ready to build upon it, starting in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

That's for the future. For now, here are five winners and two losers from Carolina's comeback success at Bank of America Stadium.

Winner No. 1

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

Xavier Legette has been an easy scapegoat. The wide receiver has been criticized from all angles for his underperformance. Some have even accused him of not focusing firmly on football, worrying too much about other interests. He's cut a dejected figure over the last fortnight, but he finally got the chance to silence his doubters against the Dolphins.

The numbers weren't gaudy by any stretch. However, this was a step in the right direction from Legette.

The No. 32 pick in 2024 produced a sensational touchdown catch off a Bryce Young throw to give the Panthers some hope. Legette brought in another crucial grab late in the game. The fact that his signal-caller looked to him in this key moment speaks volumes about the unwavering confidence within the locker room.

It's a step-by-step process, but Legette leaped forward. There are still issues with separation and timing. Still, this performance cannot be seen as anything other than positive, as the wideout looks to make those who've already written him off eat their words.

Sometimes, that's all the motivation you need.