Panthers icon delivers blunt message that Xavier Legette needs to hear

Xavier Legette is confident that things will turn out well sooner rather than later. But after so many excuses throughout his rocky rookie campaign and over the first two weeks of his second season, Carolina Panthers fans want to see action.

And one former Panthers legend delivered a blunt message to Legette that the wide receiver must hear loud and clear.

Things haven't gone well for Legette. The Panthers were expecting him to become a solid complementary piece to No. 8 pick Tetairoa McMillan this season. There is a long way to go, but that looks like a long way off right now.

The fact that others are stepping up leaves Legette in danger of becoming an afterthought if the same trend continues. Head coach Dave Canales hasn't lost faith yet, and the locker room believes that big things are ahead. Even so, it won't take long for these perceptions to change if the same indifferent performance levels continue.

Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton calls on Xavier Legette to refocus amid turbulent start

Cam Newton is among those who told Legette to lock in and remember what's essential on his 4th-and-1 podcast. The 2015 NFL MVP stated that nobody cares about workout videos or what you're doing away from the gridiron when it's all said and done. He also called on the South Carolina product to prove his worth, as he will only have so many opportunities regardless of his draft position.

"He's a first-round pick. How does it translate? Xavier… never mind with the country slang, bro. Never mind with the GloRilla music video. Lock in. Keep the main thing the main thing. Your time is ticking. When you look at the premier players in the league, do you ever see them working out? The answer is no. When you're really working, you don't care who sees what you're doing. The way you look will keep you in the jersey, but not for long. That fan favorite is only a fan favorite when you're a young player or a productive player. You don't get to be a fan favorite when you're doing the bare minimum. You're not a rookie anymore, bro." Cam Newton

Cam CHECKS Caleb's Priorities, Legette’s Development DISASTER & the Arch Illusion



New episode out now!



📺: https://t.co/VxJewvqxTV pic.twitter.com/Di56D5KYSK — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) September 19, 2025

Legette looked despondent during his media availability this week. Yet, his inner resolve hasn't wavered. He believes it'll turn around. And once it does, that's the way it's going to stay.

Talking is not enough, not anymore. The novelty is wearing off. Fans have heard all this before from Legette, and there's been almost nothing in a competitive setting to back it up.

That has to change, and quickly. And Legette could do a lot worse than take Newton's advice, focus on the task at hand, and galvanize his career with his momentum falling.

Anything less, and Legette could be on the fringes before long.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis