Panthers’ Xavier Legette can’t catch a break as new concern emerges

Xavier Legette has been getting heat from all angles lately. The Carolina Panthers haven't lost faith in the second-year wide receiver. Still, his indifferent performances to start the campaign haven't been well received by critics who believe the franchise made a grave mistake bringing him into the fold.

Legette's excuses aren't carrying the same weight as they did during his rookie campaign. The same problems keep popping up, and his perceived lack of effort against the Arizona Cardinals didn't do much to turn the tide. A massive response is needed, but preparations for this weekend's home opener versus the Atlanta Falcons didn't start on the right foot.

And it's a situation for Panthers fans to monitor closely in the coming days.

Xavier Legette was shut down at Carolina Panthers practice with hamstring soreness

Head coach Dave Canales revealed that Legette was taken out of the firing line at practice on Wednesday with hamstring soreness. He was moving poorly enough to shut him down for the day, and the Panthers will examine how the South Carolina product is feeling before deciding on further action.

"He [Xavier Legette] started off the practice and he got through the individual part of it. And then we just thought it was smart to just kind of shut him down for the day. We'll reevaluate him and see where we're at tomorrow [Thursday]." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Not precisely the confidence-boosting start to the week that Legette or the Panthers had in mind. However, it's probably just a precautionary measure to ensure the wideout is ready to go at Bank of America Stadium.

The Panthers don't plan to reduce Legette's workload. Canales' belief hasn't wavered yet, so the same number of reps and possible targets should arrive if he's healthy enough. Just how much longer this stays the case is dependent on whether he can turn things around.

Hamstring soreness is nothing new for Legette. He dealt with it last summer and throughout his rookie season. It cropped up again at training camp, so the Panthers are right to be cautious. While it would be surprising if it prevented the No. 32 pick in 2024 from participating this weekend, the wideout's burst and quick changes in direction could be impacted.

It's a wait-and-see scenario. It's also the last thing Legette needs right now. He's got to inspire confidence, and quickly. Otherwise, the calls to remove him from the lineup will be deafening.

The pressure is on. Hamstring soreness or not, Legette must step up.

