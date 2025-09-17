Panthers insider sounds alarm on Xavier Legette as benching chatter intensifies

Xavier Legette is coming under severe pressure just two games into his sophomore NFL season. The Carolina Panthers need more from their wide receiver, and he hasn't delivered yet. There is still time to turn things around, but the margin for error has completely evaporated.

Head coach Dave Canales hasn't lost faith in Legette just yet. He threw his support behind the 2024 first-round pick after his historically bad statistical showing versus the Arizona Cardinals. His reps won't decrease, and opportunities will remain plentiful. That's the case right now, but for how much longer is the big question.

Some fans have seen enough. They are frustrated by Legette's lack of separation and explosiveness with the football in his hands. His perceived effort levels also came under fire in Week 2, which is a damning indictment of how things are currently unfolding.

Carolina Panthers could bench Xavier Legette if same problems continue

This was a sentiment echoed by David Newton from ESPN. The team insider stated that the Panthers had a real problem on their hands with Legette. He also thought any further failings could result in the wideout being benched in favor of others showing more in a competitive setting.

"The 32nd pick of the 2024 draft had one catch for minus-2 yards Sunday and through two games has four catches on 15 targets for 8 yards. Coach Dave Canales says he still believes in Legette, but is there reason to? Legette had only a 58.3% catch rate last year and worked hard during the offseason to improve that. Instead, he has gone backward and is at 26.7%. He should be in danger of being replaced. " David Newton, ESPN

Canales isn't afraid to give his players some breathing space if he feels like it's warranted. He did it with quarterback Bryce Young last season. Legette might be a bad game or two from having the same treatment, even though the Panthers look short of reliable options.

Brycen Tremayne and Hunter Renfrow were far more productive than Legette in Week 2. Tetairoa McMillan looks like a superstar, but the former South Carolina standout seems a long way off from being his trusted sidekick currently.

Legette is playing catch-up. The likes of Tremayne are staking a strong claim for more involvement. Things will get even more crowded once Jalen Coker gets back from injured reserve, so the need to make strides over the next fortnight cannot be overstated.

The Panthers have faith, for now. What's essential for Legette is repaying this by building back confidence and proving himself as an asset that this team can depend upon.

