Tetairoa McMillan already proving he’s the Panthers next big breakout star

If last week was Section 80, then this week was Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan’s Good Kid, m.A.A.d City.

McMillan has already proven worth every bit of his draft capital. If his trajectory keeps climbing, he’s going to look like the steal of the class, akin to the New York Giants landing Malik Nabers at No. 6 overall in 2024.

If teams weren’t regretting passing on McMillan last week, they definitely are now.

McMillan got targeted 10 times against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in six receptions for 100 receiving yards, joining Jalen Coker as the first rookies to hit that mark since D.J. Moore back in 2018. With that performance, the gifted pass-catcher now ranks eighth in the entire NFL in receiving yards.

Tetairoa McMillan must become Carolina Panthers' offensive focal point moving forward

The former Arizona standout showcased the full arsenal. He beat man coverage, found holes in zone, and, most importantly, flashed juice after the catch.

Fans saw the wiggle, the burst, and the creativity in Week 1, but McMillan didn’t break loose. That changed in Week 2, starting with a 27-yard rumble after quarterback Bryce Young found him over the middle.

Later, he turned a simple comeback route into a highlight by shaking a corner, lowering his shoulder, and bullying his way past the sticks. McMillan finished with 49 yards after the catch, displaying one of his best traits as a draft prospect.

Dave Canales should recognize what’s obvious: McMillan isn’t your typical rookie. It’s time to make him the beginning and end of this passing game.

Across the first two weeks, McMillans logged nine and ten targets. That’s solid, but that number should be pushed closer to 12 a game.

For perspective, Nabers averaged 11.5 targets last year on his way to 170 in just 15 games. Until Coker returns from injured reserve, McMillan is the only bankable option, so lean on him.

How do we get there? Start by dialing him up in the red zone.

McMillan saw zero looks in Week 1 and just two in Week 2 inside the 20-yard line. Draw up an in-breaker, let him box out a corner, and watch him muscle his way for six points. Then, feed him quick touches, screens, and drags, anything to unleash his yards after the catch ability.

The Panthers haven’t found success on those concepts with struggling wideout Xavier Legette, so why not let McMillan cook?

McMillan has been handed the keys, treated like a WR1, and answered every call. Next week sees the Atlanta Falcons visit Bank of America Stadium, and the Panthers must go all-in on the No. 8 pick.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis