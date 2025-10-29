Bryce Young injury update is everything Panthers fans dreamed of

The Carolina Panthers missed third-year quarterback Bryce Young's presence significantly in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. Andy Dalton's inept performance only heightened the need for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to get back into the lineup. There is a long way to go, but the early signs are encouraging.

Young went out of Week 7 against the New York Jets with a high ankle sprain. The Panthers didn't place him on injured reserve, indicating it would be only a short-term absence. The former Alabama standout pushed hard to play, but head coach Dave Canales was right to err on the side of caution.

Dalton fluffed his lines with a turnover-prone effort. This wasn't very reassuring and also highlighted just how integral Young is to Carolina's chances of making genuine progress in the second half of 2025.

Bryce Young returned to practice before Carolina Panthers' Week 9 clash

Canales revealed that the Panthers were planning to have Young practice if he responded well to his running session on Monday. Fans were eagerly awaiting developments and will be hugely enthused by what they saw as they begin preparations for Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers.

Young was seen stretching with his teammates. He also took part in drills during the media-access portion. There are more milestones to hit as the week goes on and things ramp up, but everything seems to be proceeding as planned.

If Young continues his encouraging progress in the coming days, a significant challenge awaits him this weekend. The Packers boast an exceptional defensive front, strengthened further by the blockbuster trade to acquire All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys. They are stifling, pressurizing, and ruthless. And with the health issues around Carolina's offensive line, placing him in harm's way is a gamble.

Ankle injuries can flare up if they aren't given the required time to heal. The Panthers will be all too aware of that, so they won't risk Young unless there is 100 percent conviction.

It's so far, so good for Young. Everything is a little smoother and fluent when he's under center. There have been some unacceptable errors this season, but they are getting less frequent.

The Panthers have steadily built momentum after a rough start. That will diminish further if Young is missing for a second-straight gam. Still, the trajectory is pointing up at the best possible time.