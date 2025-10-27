Panthers meltdown in Week 8 proves they can’t win without Bryce Young

Bryce Young has had his fair share of critics since entering the league as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers have been on a rollercoaster with their quarterback, and they are now starting to see a return on their substantial investment.

Unfortunately, Young was unable to feature in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. The signal-caller suffered a high ankle sprain versus the New York Jets. Despite his best efforts to feature at Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers erred on the side of caution.

Veteran backup Andy Dalton was tasked with filling the void. He's got the complete trust of head coach Dave Canales, but it was clear from early on that this was going to be a disaster of epic proportions.

Carolina Panthers missed Bryce Young terribly in Week 8 loss

Dalton was hesitant and careless in equal measure. He gave up two fumbles and threw an interception. The game was moving too fast for him, and the three-time Pro Bowler looked like a shell of his old self.

There were other factors behind Carolina's demise, but Dalton's flaws were among the most glaring. This game also proved that the Panthers cannot win without Young leading the charge.

His command of the offense. His growing confidence. Perhaps most crucial of all, his ability to create plays out of structure. They were all sorely missed against the Bills.

The athleticism, quick processing, and overall conviction are all integral parts of Canales's offensive strategy. For all Dalton's experience and leadership, he doesn't have those qualities at this late stage of his playing career. Young does.

Canales revealed that the plan is to get Young back practicing this week before traveling to the Green Bay Packers. They boast a vaunted defensive front led by All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. Putting the Alabama product out there when he isn't at 100 percent wouldn't be smart, but there is no telling the damage Dalton could endure if he's forced under center once again.

This is a step-by-step process. Young was spotted running and walking freely despite the complication last week. That's an encouraging sign, but much will depend on how the ankle holds up under an increased workload in the coming days.

The Panthers aren't going to get far without Young. The sooner he proves his health, the better Carolina's chances will be.

But if there isn't complete confidence, especially considering that ankle injuries flare up quickly, Canales will make Young wait another week.