2 winners (and 5 losers) from Panthers' capitulation against the Bills

Fans were cautiously optimistic as the Carolina Panthers welcomed the Buffalo Bills to Bank of America Stadium in Week 8.

Dave Canales had led his team to three straight wins and four victories in the last five contests. This was the measuring stick he needed to find out how far his team had come and how much hard work was ahead before they could be classed as a legitimate playoff challenger.

Not having third-year quarterback Bryce Young was a blow. And this quickly became a gut-punching reality check for fans who were dreaming of playoff football this season.

The Panthers just weren't at the races. They started sluggishly and allowed Buffalo to dictate proceedings. The Bills' much-maligned defense looked refreshed and refocused after their bye week, making life extremely uncomfortable throughout. Carolina's hopes of winning evaporated long before halftime, and it turned into an epic blowout.

It was a dismal afternoon for everyone associated with the Panthers. At the same time, they are still 4-4 through eight weeks. They have some challenging games upcoming, so brushing this off as a single bad outing and moving on quickly is crucial.

Before then, here are two winners and five losers from Carolina's defeat to the Bills in Week 8.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' capitulation against the Bills

Loser No. 1

D.J. Wonnum - Carolina Panthers OLB

The Carolina Panthers are greatly missing the presence of free-agent signing Patrick Jones II. He's out for the season with a back injury, and general manager Dan Morgan has done nothing to fill the void yet, relying on those around him to step up their performance accordingly.

Nic Scourton has answered the call. His rookie classmate, Princely Umanmielen, is taking longer to adjust from college to the pros. And then, there is D.J. Wonnum, who is not doing enough to offset the loss of Jones.

Wonnum is the established veteran presence in Carolina's edge-rushing room. He's also in the final year of his deal, so his performances are being monitored closely by those in power before a decision on his future is due. That could legitimately go either way right now.

The former South Carolina prospect struggled to set the edge effectively on running plays. Buffalo recognized this almost immediately and took full advantage, blazing a trail with James Cook III to put the game out of sight almost before it began.

He wasn't the only defensive player who failed to meet expectations. However, the Panthers need more from Wonnum moving forward.