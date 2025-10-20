Panthers just made their stance on Mitchell Evans crystal clear in Week 7

The Carolina Panthers are achieving more than any fan dreamed of after their indifferent start to the 2025 season. Head coach Dave Canales never lost his faith. Neither did the players, who always thought that things would click sooner rather than later to get their campaign back on track.

Carolina's win over the New York Jets wasn't the prettiest game in the world, but the result was all that mattered. The Panthers navigated the second half impressively, especially considering they were without starting quarterback Bryce Young for most of it. He'll now miss this weekend's home clash against the Buffalo Bills with a high ankle sprain, and potentially even longer than that.

Others will just have to step up in Young's absence. And the Panthers made their stance on one ascending rookie crystal clear during their hard-fought success over the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Mitchell Evans stayed on Carolina Panthers TE rotation even with Ja'Tavion Sanders back

There was an enormous amount of excitement after Ja'Tavion Sanders didn't carry an injury designation into the clash. But many fans and experts thought his reps would come at the expense of Mitchell Evans, the fifth-round pick who looks capable of carving out a productive career for himself in Carolina.

It didn't necessarily pan out that way.

Evans played 44 percent of offensive snaps in Week 7. This was down from the 58% he accumulated against the Dallas Cowboys, but it shows that he's still going to be part of Carolina's strategy moving forward, even with Sanders back in the fold.

It's nothing more than Evans deserves. He's made a seamless transition, emerging as a useful blocker and a dependable pass-catcher when his number is called. He remains a work in progress, but the Notre Dame product is only just scratching the surface of what he could be capable of.

After years of searching for answers at the tight end position in the wake of Greg Olsen's departure in 2020, it seems like the Panthers have found the right formula at long last. Sanders is the flex option and pass-catching specialist. Tommy Tremble brings elite blocking and flashes in the passing game. Evans is a well-rounded player who's already shown that he can thrive within Canales' schematic concepts.

This has been a recipe for success so far. And with veteran backup Andy Dalton starting under center this weekend versus the Bills, he'll need this tight end safety valve to be at the top of their respective games throughout.

Judging by Evans' outstanding contribution throughout the early stages of his NFL journey, he's more than capable of shining when the lights are brightest.