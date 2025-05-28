Panthers rookie thrust into unlikely spotlight after stunning injury twist

It didn't take long for some injury issues to crop up for the Carolina Panthers as preparations for the new season gather pace. Something that could propel one fledgling rookie into the limelight much sooner than originally expected.

This has unfortunately been the depressing norm for the Panthers on their steady decline to rock bottom in recent years. However, general manager Dan Morgan is confident the improved depth can help offset any major complications on the health fromt when competitive action begins.

There was one major positive with defensive lineman Derrick Brown returning to the practice field. But a concerning development regarding tight end Tommy Tremble is something to note.

Carolina Panthers need Mitchell Evans to transition smoothly after Tommy Tremble's injury

Head coach Dave Canales revealed that the former third-round pick out of Notre Dame, who signed a new two-year deal this offseason, recently had surgery to repair an issue in his back. Tremble will be rehabbing until the start of training camp and potentially beyond, which thrusts Mitchell Evans firmly into the spotlight.

"Tommy [Tremble] did have surgery on his back last week, a successful surgery. We were kind of thinking about it, talking about it, looking at timelines and all that, and just felt like for him to give him the (time). He's 25 years old. You know, let's get this thing while he's young and strong and be able to just get back on the right track." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

There was intrigue surrounding the Panthers' decision to select Evans at No. 163 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's also a graduate of the Fighting Irish. While the player lacks Tremble's raw athleticism, he's refined in all areas and comes from a college pro-pipeline to further raise optimism.

Evans got plenty of work with the first string on the opening day of Phase 3 OTAs, according to those in attendance. He also concluded the session by catching a nice pass from quarterback Bryce Young. Although minuscule, it'll be a nice early confidence boost for a player with a golden chance to stake his claim.

The Panthers will be counting on Tremble to get back and make a contribution once the back issue fully heals. Carolina played the long game by getting the matter resolved now. Any lingering effects should be minimal, but the frustrating issue opened the window for Evans to flourish immediately.

Whether he can capitalize on this surprising twist in his favor remains to be seen. However, it'll be worth monitoring Evans' progress as the summer unfolds.

