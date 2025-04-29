The best Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft pick that nobody is talking about

Dan Morgan got some exceptional returns from his 2025 NFL Draft class, on paper at least.

The general manager had nine selections at his disposal, which turned to eight after a trade-up in the third round to acquire edge rusher Princely Umanmielen. Fans are relatively pleased with the prospects acquired, although they all have to prove capable of mixing it in a professional environment before confidence increases.

Some gained more headlines than others. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is the star attraction, with Nic Scourton and Umanmielen providing the edge-rushing explosiveness that was sorely lacking last time around. However, there is one selection going relatively under the radar who could make a big impact with a smooth transition.

Mitchell Evans could put for immediate involvement with the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers needed more at the tight end position. Tommy Tremble was brought back on a two-year deal, and those in power have high hopes that Ja'Tavion Sanders can build on his rookie flashes. That wasn't enough, and Morgan knew it.

Carolina spent a fifth-round selection on Mitchell Evans at No. 163 overall. The Notre Dame prospect is a solid option that represents good value at this stage of the process. He's not going to blow anyone away with elite-level athleticism, but there's a lot to like about his fit within Dave Canales' schematic concepts.

Evans comes with an all-around skill set. He's a willing blocker, a smooth route-runner over short-to-intermediate routes, and boasts assured hands. That's a solid foundation from which to build.

His pre-draft testing didn't catch the eye. Evans ran 4.74 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his 1.55-second 10-yard split ranked in the 93rd percentile. That's the biggest indicator of his short-area explosiveness, which allows him to gain speed quickly in pursuit of getting open.

That's not all. Evans' college tape is littered with examples of using his size and body control to good use. He's a matchup nightmare if schemed effectively, and his physical playing style is relentless as a blocker or when gaining yards after the catch.

There were medical red flags that hurt Evans' draft stock. He suffered a broken foot in 2022 and a torn ACL in 2023. However, the fact he played a full campaign for the Fighting Irish last season should alleviate these concerns slightly.

Had it not been for the injuries, Evans would have gone a lot higher. Others' hesitancy was Carolina's gain, so don't be surprised if the rookie forces his way into a prominent role much sooner than expected.

The Panthers have struggled to find consistency at the tight end spot since Greg Olsen left for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. Asking Evans to reach these heights is unrealistic, but he could form a productive trio with Tremble and Sanders when it's all said and done.

